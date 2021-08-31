When did Lee Williams of the Spiritual QC's die? Tributes pour in as gospel singer passes away at 75

Gospel singer Lee Williams reportedly passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the age of 75. He was best known as the frontman of the Mississippi-based gospel group, The Spiritual QC's. The legend took his last breath at his home in Pontotoc.

The news of his death was confirmed by the music group through an official Facebook statement:

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams. We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home.”

Following his demise, the gospel community took to social media to pour in heartfelt tributes for the musician. Lee Williams is survived by his wife, Annie Ruth and son, C.C. Williams. Lee and Anne recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The news of his death comes nearly a month after the singer turned 75 on July 28. He was previously diagnosed with dementia but no immediate cause of his death has been revealed so far.

Who was Lee Williams? Twitter mourns the loss of gospel singer

Lee Williams was the founder and leader of gospel group, The Spiritual QC's (Image via Getty Images)

Lee Williams was a veteran gospel singer and founder of the Spritual QC’s group from Tupelo, Mississippi. He founded the group in 1968 and served as the lead vocalist of the gospel quartet.

He was known for his deep baritone voice, soulful performances and is often considered to be the godfather of quartet music. Lee Williams and The Spritual QC’s started their journey as a part-time gospel group and went on to become one of the most prominent names in the gospel industry.

After performing together for several decades, the group released its debut full-length album Jesus is Alive and Well in 1996. The quartet skyrocketed to fame after the launch of their album and released six more records together.

The group also peaked at Billboard’s Gospel Music Charts and earned a nomination for the Soul Train Music Awards. They won the Traditional Quartet of The Year Award by the Gospel Music Excellence in 2011. Lee Williams also received the Mississippi Trailblazer Award.

He retired from public performance after getting diagnosed with dementia in 2018. A grand farewell concert was organized to mark his retirement and the legend was given the key to the city of Tupelo.

The news of his sudden demise left the gospel community in shock. Several social media users took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legend:

Today gospel music legend Lee Williams has been called home to the Lord. 🙏🏿 He was a true icon who I looked up to and he will truly be missed. Rest in heaven eternally. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/JuuJE9rMPy — K-Ci Hailey (@KCiHailey) August 30, 2021

I giant of the quartet world has received his wings. Lee Williams, the founder, and leader of the group Lee Williams & the Spritual QC's has passed in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was 74!



Keep his family in prayer, and pray for the Gospel/Quartet music community! 🙏🏽 #LeeWilliams pic.twitter.com/1NXJIRSYvI — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) August 30, 2021

RIP legendary quartet gospel singer Lee Williams. pic.twitter.com/7TCiVjKvEK — ACountryGirlWithALILCitySwag (@MsSouthernB4U) August 30, 2021

RIH to a gospel quartet legend and Tupelo MS native, Lee Williams 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sMZh7sFg8I — J. Smith (@Sir_JaLon) August 30, 2021

It is with a very heavy heart we mourn the loss of another great Gospel legend. Lee Williams of the Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC's. We want to send our deepest condolences, sympathy, and prayers out to his family and close friends at this time. May he Rest Well. pic.twitter.com/8MFGEgOWzz — pastor.carlos.delay (@Pastor_DeLay) August 30, 2021

Omg!! One of my favorite gospel singers passed away a couple of minutes ago. Rest in heaven MR. LEE WILLIAMS 🙏🏽💔😢 pic.twitter.com/OeTkioxh6O — 𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 ✨👑 (@Knubian1) August 30, 2021

Sorry, Not my typical post on this alt. RIP Lee Williams. Growing up in the church & knowing my sexuality at a young age. Gospel music, specifically this song, got me through the worst times in my life, ESPECIALLY mentally. It kept me focused on bettering my life to stay alive pic.twitter.com/pdFwRWaH6W — laylowgregor (@laylowgregor) August 30, 2021

Rest In Power Lee Williams!🕊🙏🏾

A Gospel Legend gained his wings.❤️ pic.twitter.com/6WuD6XNO3s — 🖤Wonderfully Maned🖤 (@wndrfllymaned) August 30, 2021

Today we lost great gospel legend. I grew up listening to Lee Williams and the Spiritual. I am going to miss Lee Williams. #RIPLeeWilliams pic.twitter.com/ForYCwayhc — Darrell "DC Statehood " West🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DarrellPMWest) August 30, 2021

RIP Lee Williams 💔 man I grew up listening to him! Nothing like some good quartet gospel music — Kristian M. (@havealilfaith14) August 30, 2021

“R.I.H Gospel Quartet legend!

Mr. Lee Williams has received his wings! The only Man tht could stnd in one spot & 🎤 all day it’s wth a heavy 💜 tht we mourn the loss of this great icon! I’m definitely going to miss the concerts,praying for His family & the Spiritual QCs! 🙏🏾😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ar8KMZyJ8C — 🍊💎🧚🏾‍♂️Victoria Jewel🧚🏾‍♂️💎🍊 (@vessel_768) August 30, 2021

You knew when Grandma them put this gospel music on, on a Saturday morning, it was time to get up and clean up. Rest In Love to a gospel music Legend, Mr. Lee Williams. 🕊🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Voh8rkgCig — Furious Stylez (@Marketa80271780) August 30, 2021

Lee Williams was my Grandaddy’s favorite Gospel singer i know he up there singing his favorite song “ cooling water “ 🥰❤️🕊 — The Lash Dealer 🔌💰 (@BombShellHours) August 31, 2021

Lost another gospel legend. Rest peacefully Lee Williams. — Keitha💋 (@keitha__t) August 30, 2021

The Lee Williams and the Spritual QC’s facebook group has announced that it will reveal details about the singer’s funeral in the days to come. Meanwhile, they also requested admirers to respect the family’s privacy so they can mourn in private.

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Lee Williams will be deeply missed by family, friends, group members and colleagues. His legacy will be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

