When did Lee Williams of the Spiritual QC's die? Tributes pour in as gospel singer passes away at 75

Gospel singer Lee Williams reportedly passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the age of 75. He was best known as the frontman of the Mississippi-based gospel group, The Spiritual QC's. The legend took his last breath at his home in Pontotoc.
The news of his death was confirmed by the music group through an official Facebook statement:
“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams. We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home.”
Following his demise, the gospel community took to social media to pour in heartfelt tributes for the musician. Lee Williams is survived by his wife, Annie Ruth and son, C.C. Williams. Lee and Anne recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The news of his death comes nearly a month after the singer turned 75 on July 28. He was previously diagnosed with dementia but no immediate cause of his death has been revealed so far.
Who was Lee Williams? Twitter mourns the loss of gospel singer
Lee Williams was a veteran gospel singer and founder of the Spritual QC’s group from Tupelo, Mississippi. He founded the group in 1968 and served as the lead vocalist of the gospel quartet.
He was known for his deep baritone voice, soulful performances and is often considered to be the godfather of quartet music. Lee Williams and The Spritual QC’s started their journey as a part-time gospel group and went on to become one of the most prominent names in the gospel industry.
After performing together for several decades, the group released its debut full-length album Jesus is Alive and Well in 1996. The quartet skyrocketed to fame after the launch of their album and released six more records together.
The group also peaked at Billboard’s Gospel Music Charts and earned a nomination for the Soul Train Music Awards. They won the Traditional Quartet of The Year Award by the Gospel Music Excellence in 2011. Lee Williams also received the Mississippi Trailblazer Award.
He retired from public performance after getting diagnosed with dementia in 2018. A grand farewell concert was organized to mark his retirement and the legend was given the key to the city of Tupelo.
The news of his sudden demise left the gospel community in shock. Several social media users took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legend:
The Lee Williams and the Spritual QC’s facebook group has announced that it will reveal details about the singer’s funeral in the days to come. Meanwhile, they also requested admirers to respect the family’s privacy so they can mourn in private.
As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Lee Williams will be deeply missed by family, friends, group members and colleagues. His legacy will be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.
