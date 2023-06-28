When did Lindsie Chrisley get divorced from Will Campbell? 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum debuts new boyfriend

Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley has found love again as she gave a sneak peek of her new beau on an Instagram Q&A session on her social media.

On Monday, June 26, 2023, Lindsie Chrisley finally "soft launched" her new boyfriend to her Instagram fam during an Instagram Q&A session after many of her fans asked when she would be "hard launching" her new beau. She wrote:

"Just know that I have a boyfriend."

She also revealed she is not the only one dating someone new, as her ex-husband Will Campbell is seeing someone as well. The former couple decided to split in July 2021, and by October 2021, they had finalized their divorce.

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell are both dating someone new

After nine years of marriage, Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell finalized their divorce in October 2021. The year marked the finalization of Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell's divorce, signaling the end of a chapter in their lives. The couple, who eloped in 2012, made the difficult decision to part ways amicably.

In the Q&A, many of the fans' questions were asking her to reveal her new boyfriend, to which she responded with a picture of the couple sitting by the poolside with the mystery man's hand on her leg. She wrote:

"Just know that I have a boyfriend. For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it’s Will (who’s also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it’s not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy."

Lindsie Chrisley and Will began dating in college and soon eloped in January 2012. That same year, they welcomed their son, Jackson.

After going through a tumultuous time in their relationship, Lindsie Chrisley announced her divorce from Will Campbell on Tuesday, July 28, 2021, via an Instagram post. In the post, she wrote:

"While one door closes, another opens. It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

Now the former couple are dating other people, and as mentioned earlier, Lindsie Chrisley couldn't be happier. While answering her fans' questions about her new beau, one even asked: "Do you think we will ever find your man's name and number on Reddit?" to which she replied:

"Hahaha, ole Reddit. I wish I could hate the folks over on there, but I get it. I just wish people weren't so hateful."

She jokingly mentioned that if any information about him appears on Reddit, she would know who to blame, hinting at her friend Beau Coley, who is aware of the mystery man's identity.

Lindsey Chrisley's views on marriage after her divorce from Will Campbell

Lindsie Chrisley's divorce from Will Campbell prompted her to reflect on the topic of divorce itself. In a podcast episode of The Southern Tea, Lindsie revealed her views on the subject and vowed that divorce would be non-negotiable in her future relationships.

In the April episode of her podcast, she stated:

"I think that we have to dial it all the way back that if you're putting yourself in a position to get married, then you should be putting yourself in a position to work through all of your problems, and divorce not be an option."

Lindsie's divorce from Will Campbell marked the end of a significant chapter in her life. However, it also paved the way for a fresh start. While Lindsie's new boyfriend remains a mystery for now, her fans eagerly await more updates on her exciting journey.

