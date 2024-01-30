When was Nicole Baldwin last seen? Authorities raid home of lead volunteer Terri Rogers in search of missing Florida woman 

Nicole Baldwin, a 41-year-old Florida mother of three, vanished without a trace on November 2, 2023. She was reported missing three days later, on November 5. Nearly three months after the disappearance, the home of a lead volunteer, Terri Rogers, who organized searches for the missing Florida woman, was raided by police on January 19, 2023, according to multiple reports.

Baldwin was last seen on November 2 by her 20-year-old daughter when the former left her home on Strathmore Circle in Lancaster at Loch Leven, Mount Dora, without her purse, wallet, car, and Apple Watch.

In a recent interview with News 6 Orlando, Terri Rogers, who pleaded her innocence, revealed that police believe she's withholding information. Rogers who led several searches across Lake County in central said several of her electronic devices were confiscated during the raid.

“I’ve not done anything wrong. All I’ve done was given my time, and my emotions, and my heart and soul for looking for Nicole,” Rogers added.

Nicole Baldwin's husband was arrested a month after her disappearance

In a statement to Fox News, the Mount Dora Police Department investigating the disappearance of Nicole Baldwin confirmed they raided the home of the lead volunteer, Terri Rogers, as part of their investigation. However, the police did not expound on the reasons that led them to confiscate several electronic items, including the laptop of her deceased husband.

"On Friday, January 19th, the Mount Dora Police Department executed an investigative search warrant related to the continued search for missing person Nicole Baldwin. The status of the investigation is ongoing."

Nicole Baldwin’s disappearance has remained a mystery since she vanished on November 2. A month after she was reported missing, the Mount Dora Police announced a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that can lead to her whereabouts.

A Facebook group dedicated to helping amplify the message of Baldwin’s disappearance was also organized by Terri Rogers, who even conducted a search followed by a candlelight vigil the same month. According to Daily Commercial, at the time, Rogers wrote in the post:

“First I want to thank everyone that was able to attend the search followed by the candlelight vigil. Also thank you to everyone who continues to share this group and Nicole's flier. The sole purpose of this page is to bring our community together to bring awareness about Nicole Baldwin's disappearance and hope of bringing her home.”

The investigation took a strange turn when Nicole Baldwin’s husband Brett was arrested in mid-December on child p*rnography charges. According to Fox 35, authorities who had confiscated his phone as part of the investigation into his wife's disappearance discovered p*rnographic images and videos of children as young as 2 years old.

It is unclear if Brett Baldwin is a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance, as authorities declined to comment further, citing an active investigation.

In the meantime, anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.