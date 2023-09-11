When did Robin Roberts come out? Relationship timeline explored as GMA anchor gets married to long term partner

American television broadcaster Robin Roberts is officially married to her longtime partner, former massage therapist Amber Laign. The news was initially announced via their dog, Lukas' Instagram handle where it can be seen sitting and posing on a bench while wearing a bow tie. The caption read:

“My mommies are MARRIED. Married?……yes….married!!!

Then on September 10, the 62-year-old personality took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the duo from their intimate wedding. As per Hello Magazine, the beautiful ceremony, where the duo dressed in classic white gowns, took place in Farmington, Connecticut, amidst their friends and family members.

Expressing her gratitude for their togetherness and love, Roberts wrote:

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!"

Robin's coworkers from Good Morning America, like Gio Benitez, joined them. Benitez posted a sweet picture of the group of friends on the "eve of forever" on social media.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together for almost two decades

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign first crossed each other's paths in 2005 when they were set up by mutual friends for a blind date. But Roberts, who also survived a breast cancer battle, didn't come out as gay in public until 2013.

As per Closer Weekly, she wrote in her 2014 book Everybody’s Got Something:

“I liked the fact that she had no idea who I was. She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN…and her office mates at the time watched a different morning show.”

She has said that in 2012, she was terrified to speak with former President Obama about LGBTQ rights for fear of being outed.

Robin Roberts disclosed her s*xuality on December 31, 2013, via a Facebook post, where she thanked her family and her longtime partner Amber following her health recovery.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show, Robin discussed her relationship with Amber and why she chose to disclose her s*xuality.

“She’s very, very supportive and she’s been right there beside me every step of the way.”

She also added that Amber does not like to be in the spotlight. Robin Roberts first revealed her wedding plans to Amber in January 2023 while speaking to author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet…I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage. We’re getting married this year. It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off. She became ill, but it is saying ‘yes’ to that and that next chapter.”

In a video broadcast shared on her verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle in February 2022, Roberts revealed that Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In July 2022, she informed her fans that Laign had finished a part of her therapy.

Robin Roberts has also been open about her health struggles. She stated in 2007 that she was fighting breast cancer. She also stated in 2012 that she had myelodysplastic syndrome and had a crucial bone marrow transplant.