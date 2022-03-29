When will Survivor Season 42 Episode 4 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

After a challenging third week, Survivor 42 will air its fourth episode this week on CBS. The fourth episode will see one of the Vati Tribe members in trouble as his lies and deceits will be exposed, putting him in a tough spot.

The Emmy Award-winning show started with 18 castaways, but now after three episodes, only 14 players are left competing on Fiji island to be crowned the Sole Survivor and be the winner of the $1 million prize. The two-hour season premiered on March 9, 2022.

Release date, plot, and more about Survivor Season 42 Episode 4

The fourth episode of Survivor Season 42, Vibe of the Tribe, will air on March 30, 2022, Wednesday, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

This week's episode will see 30-year-old Daniel Strunk, a law clerk, from Connecticut fighting tooth and nail for his position in Tribe Vati as the whole tribe is against him after he voted against Hai Giang and Lydia Meredith even though he gave them his word to work together.

He even flipped on his alliance with Mike and threw his closest partner Chanelle under the bus, showing that he is not a trustworthy person.

The promo for the upcoming trailer shows Strunk admitting to Mike that he got played. But things get worse as he knows about Mike’s idol, which he can now use as leverage to get him voted out next in the elimination round.

As for Tribe Taku, 29-year-old Jonathan Young’s big mouth can get him into trouble, and even his best pal Omar Zaheer will not be able to help him.

The promo also shows Tribe Ika fed up with the way Rocksroy Bailey gives orders around the camp. Although all the players will deal with the issues within their tribes, they will come together to give tough competition to other tribes during the challenge round.

During the challenge round, one castaway will paint a “target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribe mates against one another. The other tribe dives their way to victory after piecing together a big win in the immunity challenge.”

In Episode 3, Tribe Vati’s 43-year-old creative director from Brooklyn, Jenny Kim, was eliminated. There are currently only 14 castaways left who will be challenged in this week’s episode of Survivor, namely:

1. Lindsay Dolashewich

2. Lydia Meredith

3. Drea Wheeler

4. Hai Giang

5. Jonathan Young

6. Rocksroy Bailey

7. Romeo Escobar

8. Swati Goel

9. Maryanne Oketch

10. Mike Turner

11. Omar Zaheer

12. Chanelle Howell

13. Daniel Strunk

14. Tori Meehan

As mentioned earlier, Episode 4 of Survivor 42 will air on March 30 on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT.

