Who was Russ T Nailz? Tributes pour in as Emmy-Award winning comedian dies aged 64 

San Diego comedian and host Russ T Nailz passed away on March 9 at the age of 64. The deceased had bagged multiple Emmy Awards for his comedy and was also a famed stand-up comedian.

For decades, Nailz, whose birth name was Russ Stolnack, entertained audiences in San Diego and Las Vegas. Nailz was best known for impersonating actor Will Ferrell's character Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman series and also for his musical stylings on stage.

San Diego Music Awards @SDMusicAwards We at SDMA are sad to hear of the passing of longtime San Diego funnyman Russ T. Nailz. Russ hosted the SDMAs in 1992 and 1993, and has presented many awards over the years. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends. RIP Russ. You will be missed by so many. We at SDMA are sad to hear of the passing of longtime San Diego funnyman Russ T. Nailz. Russ hosted the SDMAs in 1992 and 1993, and has presented many awards over the years. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends. RIP Russ. You will be missed by so many. https://t.co/W6YDSOJtRQ

Over the course of his career, Stolnack provided comic relief to San Diegans. He also hosted morning shows on local stations such as 91X, and was considered a local legend.

Russ T Nailz was in the comedic sphere since the late 1970s

91X @91X 🖤 The 91X family is sad to share the news that comedian, friend, legendary San Diegan and former 91X morning show host Russ ‘T. Nailz’ Stolnack has died. Russ, thanks for all the laughs! May he rest in peace. The 91X family is sad to share the news that comedian, friend, legendary San Diegan and former 91X morning show host Russ ‘T. Nailz’ Stolnack has died. Russ, thanks for all the laughs! May he rest in peace. 💛🖤💛 https://t.co/hUBkUkNXzZ

Russ T Nailz entered the world of comedy in the late 70s and constantly worked on his comedic timing and classic routines.

As a comedian, he was one of the partners of AuctionHelp.com and used to deliver an entertaining live auction experience.

Some of his accomplishments included - several regional Emmy awards, a Cable Ace Award, and winning The National Speakers Association Comedy Idol Contest. Aside from his radio gigs, he was also a regular on television with appearances on FOX Business Channel and ESPN CBS. Nailz used to co-host The Big Show, a money talk show which features on television and radio.

As per CBS8, Chris Cantore, Russ' former co-host, said that he had been involved in the community since he moved to San Diego in the 1980s.

“I remember seeing Russ for the first time doing stand-up at a fraternity house when I was a freshman at San Diego State. Then years later, he and I are working together as morning guys at 91X. I always looked up to Russ. He was a mentor in many ways. Just his comedic talent, the impressions he did, his comedic timing. He was hysterical.”

Cantore further added that the deceased comedian was committed to a number of philanthropic endeavors like nonprofits, charities, and community work.

Russ' YouTube reel features a number of song parodies and impressions of musicians like Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan.

In addition, he regularly performed as an independent musician. In January 2022, the last video posted to his YouTube account was a lively rendition of Dream Lover, a 1959 Bobby Darin hit.

As of now, no information regarding the cause of his death has been revealed.

