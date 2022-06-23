Where is Amber Heard now? Aquaman actress spotted grocery shopping days after TJ Maxx visit 

Amber Heard was recently spotted grocery shopping at a Citarella store in Southampton just days after she made news for visiting a TJ Maxx discount department store in Bridgehampton.

According to Page Six, the actress was seen chatting with a fishmonger while buying salmon but mostly kept to herself. A fellow shopper also told the publication that Heard kept it casual during her outing:

"She was very unassuming. She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.”

Sources told the outlet that Heard reportedly bought “cheerios, diet coke and cauliflower” and also had Tate’s cookies, red pepper and lettuce in her shopping cart.

Prior to the recent outings, Page Six spotted Heard dining with her sister Whitney and the latter's two children at Greek restaurant Calissa in Water Mill.

The latest sightings come after Heard lost her high-profile defamation trial against Johnny Depp and was asked to pay the actor $8.4 million in damages. Sources close to the Aquaman star have since shared that she is “broke,” with Celebrity Net Worth claiming Heard has a net worth of -$6 million.

A look into Amber Heard’s current whereabouts

Amber Heard has been hanging out in the Hamptons post Johnny Depp defamation trial (Image via Getty Images)

Following the end of her longstanding trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard was first spotted in public while getting off a private plane and boarding a chauffeured SUV, accompanied by her sister and a bodyguard.

TMZ reported at the time that the actress flew to New Jersey's Teterboro Airport and drove to New York City to attend a few meetings. She also flew back to Washington D.C. and returned to her rental home in Virginia the same day.

More recently, Heard was seen out and about at different locations in the Hamptons, a group of towns, villages, and hamlets located on the eastern end of Long Island that serves as an ideal getaway from New York City.

Amid the latest public sightings, sources close to Heard told People that the actress was “doing okay” and looking forward to “embrace” the next chapter of her life:

“She feels drained and exhausted after the trial. She is trying her best to have a positive outlook.”

The insider also said that Heard has decided to focus on spending more time with her daughter Oonagh Paige in the wake of her legal battle:

“She is happy to spend every day with her baby girl. Her sister [Whitney Henriquez] is also her biggest supporter. They spend a lot time together.”

Heard also echoed similar sentiments while speaking to Savannah Guthrie about her future plans after the defamation trial:

“I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

In the same interview, Amber Heard also mentioned that she will continue to stand by her testimony despite her loss at the Fairfax County court.

Meanwhile, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft shared that Heard had “excellent grounds” to appeal the decision and that her legal team was already planning on the same.

