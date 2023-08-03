Where was Andre Green found? Death of FAMU administrator mourned by college community

Andre Green, the Assistant Dean of Students at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, recently passed away on August 1, 2023. He was discovered dead inside the residence on John Knox Road, and authorities have yet to reveal the cause of death.

Green's body was found on Tuesday, August 1, at 2 p.m., and the Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the matter. They have described the death as suspicious and shared a statement, saying that they have determined foul play.

Green's identity was initially not confirmed after the police officers found his body. However, Florida A&M University later confirmed his identity when the cops revealed that they were launching an investigation into the murder.

Florida A&M University honored the life of Green by laying black ribbons outside the University's Student Union and Student Affairs office on August 3, 2023.

Florida A&M University and other officials pay tribute to Andre Green

Andre Green was a faculty member at Florida A&M University for a long time. When the university found out that he was no more, they shared a statement, saying that he came to the university in 2006. In the beginning, he was the associate director of the Student Government Association & Operations.

"He and his New Student Orientation staff recently completed sessions for the class of 2027."

The statement mentioned that Green also led the hosting of the Southern Regional Orientation Workshop in the spring of this year, marking the university's participation for the first time. It further stated:

"More than 1,000 orientation leaders and professionals from more than 40 institutions from nine Southeastern states converged on the Tallahassee campus for the three-day event."

Senior Program Manager Charlene Chogo Howard shared a Facebook post, writing that he had a tremendous impact on the university and that his death was unexpected. She added that the university will not remain the same without him and that they were colleagues for around 16 years.

Asia Duncan, a student at the university, described Green as a patient and kind individual. She wrote in her Facebook post that there was a time when she was willing to give up, but Andre pushed her forward.

"He wiped my tears and now he's not here to wipe these away. Thank you for polishing me up, everything you taught me I will never forget. I will graduate, I will be successful. Your legacy will not die… I will make sure it lives on."

Andre Green joined Florida A&M University in 2006

Andre Green completed his Ph.D. in 2014 at Hampton University. He joined Florida State University and graduated in Human Sciences in 2004. He pursued his Master's at the University of Central Missouri between 2004 and 2006.

He was the Associate Director at Florida A&M University in 2006. He held the position until 2013 and was promoted to Director of the Student Government Association & Operations.

He later held other positions at the university, like Associate Director and Director for New Student Orientation & Campus Visits. He started working as the Assistant Dean of Students in December 2019.