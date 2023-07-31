Where was Cissy Lee Collins last seen? Police issue appeal for 25-year-old pregnant NC woman missing for four weeks

Cissy Lee Collins, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina, who went missing on July 1, was last seen at Gastonia's 738 Forest Drive. as per her family's statement and a news release by the Gastonia Police Department. Public records show that it's where Cissy lives.

It is a single-story brick ranch house located just south of Lineberger Park and East Garrison Boulevard. Police said that the 25-year-old was wearing a white shirt coupled with black shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Cissy Lee Collins was last seen on July 1 at her home at 738 Forest Drive. (Image via Twitter/@DisFunkGlee)

On July 24, Gastonia Police Department issued an urgent appeal on Facebook where they asked for public help in finding Cissy, who is reportedly nine months pregnant. Though the 25-year-old went missing four weeks ago, police only made the report public last week.

They asked anyone with information about Collins' whereabouts to reach out to detectives at 704-854-6651. Gastonia police added that the callers can choose not to mention their names if they wish.

Family is worried as Cissy Lee Collins is due to have her baby "any minute now"

The missing persons report for Cissy was filed on July 19. The woman's family is hoping that someone might recognize her and help her get home safely.

@TizzyEnt shared a video on Twitter on July 30, where a woman urged viewers to assist Cissy Lee Collins' family in locating her. In the video, the woman said that Cissy's condition is "critical" as she is "due to give birth any minute now."

The woman further added that earlier, in July, one of Cissy's cousins, Ashley Burton, traveled from Texas to Gastonia to visit her. However, when Burton arrived at Cissy's Forest Drive home, she was not home as the cousin had expected.

When Burton could not locate Cissy, she reached out to her father, who suggested contacting his daughter's boyfriend. Unfortunately, he also claimed that he had no information about her whereabouts. Burton said that the family tried to call Cissy on her phone, but could not get through as there were call restrictions. It was then that the family decided to file a missing persons report.

@TizzyEnt's video continued that according to the 25-year-old's family members, Cissy has a history of mental illness. She has also wandered off in the past, but was never gone for this long.

As per WBTV, Cissy’s cousin recalled one such incident:

“She actually ended up in Montana around 2016-2017, but she was only gone for about a week. We finally heard from her; she was safe visiting her biological mother.”

Sweet Dee @hotmessexpressx Disturbing how often pregnant women go missing. Please keep a look out for Cissy Lee Collins. She deserves the same press Carlee Russell got. twitter.com/bam_fi/status/…

Cissy Lee Collins' family members think that she has not wandered off and is probably with someone who is keeping her until she has her baby. So, the family believes that Cissy might show up right after the baby is born. They said that they just want to make sure that Cissy is safe and is with someone she can trust.

The 25-year-old has been described by her family as a light-complexioned Black female who is 5'11 and weighs 200 pounds.

The woman in @TizzyEnt's video urged everyone to share the clip and look for Cissy Lee Collins, especially if they are in North Carolina. She added that Cissy needs to be brought back home to her family so that she and her newborn baby can be taken care of.