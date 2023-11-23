Where was David Schultz last seen? Iowa Lake View police request assistance in search of missing trucker 

The Iowa Lake View Police Department is searching for a missing man, David Schultz, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. As per the police authorities, Schultz is a white male who weighs around 180 pounds and is about 6 feet tall. The police have also given a description of his looks for people to find me, stating that the man has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Iowa Lake Police Department claimed that the 53-year-old man, David Schultz, was a trucker. He was expected to unload his truck in Sac City with hogs, but he did not make it to his destination, as before reaching it, he had gone missing. However, the authorities were able to get to his truck, but David was nowhere to be seen around the truck.

The police also stated that the truck was found at 71 North of Old 20. On the other hand, the wife of the missing trucker also claimed that she had last seen her husband on Monday evening, around 7:30 p.m., before he left the house to go to work. The wife also claimed that her husband was wearing Wrangler jeans and cowboy boots.

Sarah, David Schultz’s wife said:

“The next day I hadn’t heard from him, which is not unusual, you know I don’t know when he’s loading and unloading. The guy he hauls for knocked at my door saying hey we can’t find David have you heard from him. He said he didn’t unload the hogs. And that alerts me right there cause he would never pull over to sleep load, he just wouldn’t.”

Police found David's phone and wallet in his truck

The Iowa trucker, who was last seen by family on Monday evening, has been reportedly missing since Tuesday morning, as the police claimed that while they found the empty truck, there were no traces of the man around the vehicle. However, the police were able to retrieve his phone and wallet from the truck.

The Lake View Police Department also released a statement talking about the missing case and said:

“The Lake View Police Department is in need of the public's assistance. David Schultz, 53, was last heard from in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and has not been heard from since."

The police then requested cooperation from the masses and their help in finding David, as the latter half of the statement read:

“If anyone has seen or heard from David, please contact the Lake View Police Department by phone at 712-657-2513.”

The police also revealed that they used a search dog to find David Schultz, however, they did not find success in doing so. However, the dog did lead them to his jacket in the ditch, which the police claim might have gone due to the strong winds.

As the police keep their search going, the family, police, and David Schultz’s wife, Sarah, are pleading with the masses to help find the trucker. Furthermore, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are also actively helping in the case, and the police have requested that people call 712-657-2513 if they learn anything about the missing trucker.