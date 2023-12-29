Where is Jack Grealish’s house located? Man City star purchased £6M mansion a year before thieves looted it during Everton game

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish's £6 million mansion was burgled and looted by thieves on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The Daily Mail reported that the burglars reportedly stole jewelry and watches worth £1 million from the mansion located in a secluded part of Cheshire. Jack Grealish and his fiancé, influencer Sasha Attwood bought the mansion in 2022, but moved in just before Christmas 2023, a few days before the burglary.

At the time of the incident, Grealish was playing against Everton at Goodison Park. However, his fiancé, parents, two sisters, and brother were all present at the house when it was burgled. They were all watching Jack play on TV when they were alerted by barking dogs, before hearing a noise upstairs.

As they ran to hide in the mansion, they hit the panic button, alerting local police who rushed to the property fearing a hostage situation. The family was unharmed but the thieves had managed to escape the mansion after looting jewelry and watches worth £1 million. The right-winger for Manchester City rushed to his house following his team's 3-1 win against Everton.

Jack Grealish and fiancée Sasha Attwood bought a £6m mansion in Cheshire in 2022

As mentioned earlier, the 28-year-old footballer and his 27-year-old fiancé had moved into the mansion in Cheshire just days before it was robbed. Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood bought the £6m mansion, which sprawls over 20 acres, in October 2022.

Jack Grealish's mansion has a swimming pool, a floodlight tennis court, a private fishing lake, a helipad, a golf tee, and a vegetable plot. It also has a games room for darts, a pool table, and a tennis table, situated right above the garage. The mansion also has a cottage within the grounds that will act as an additional guest quarters.

According to the Mirror, the football star will also have a bar built into the house. However, instead of serving alcohol, it would be a juice bar, to help Attwood keep up with her healthy lifestyle.

The footballer and his fiancé have been in a relationship for 10 years. They previously lived in an apartment in Manchester before moving to the seven-bedroom mansion. Before moving to Manchester, Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood lived in a six-bedroom property in Worcester, Birmingham, worth £1.7m.

Jack Grealish's terrified family hid as thieves broke into his £6m mansion

According to the Daily Mail, ten members of Jack Grealish's family, including his fiancé gathered in the living room of the mansion to watch him play on Wednesday. They reportedly heard the dogs bark and upon hearing unfamiliar noises from the first floor of the house, the family hit panic buttons and ran to hide.

At around 9:50 pm local time, the police, alerted by the panic buttons, sent five patrol police cars to the 20-acre property, anticipating a hostage situation. They told neighbors to lock all doors and stay inside. A helicopter also canvassed the area as police entered the mansion.

However, the thieves had already fled the premises after looting approximately £1m worth of watches and jewelry. Despite the mansion's extensive security and perimeter fencing, the thieves were able to make their way into the house.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said that the family was "really shaken." They added that the robbers stole a "lot of watches and jewelry" as they raided the mansion while the family cheered on the footballer.

“No one was injured but there was a lot of panic." The source told the Daily Mail.

They continued to note that the entire family was terrified since they were all incredibly vulnerable. Noting that the property was "enormous," the source said that it was understandable that no one heard "anything at first." The source continued that since it was the first time the family had visited the mansion, they were unfamiliar with its layout.

“When the dogs went mad, and they could hear people creeping about, they pressed the security panic alarm. An emergency unit responded immediately, with multiple police cars and a chopper deployed. ­Initially, they feared they could be facing a hostage situation or worse.” The Daily Mail reported.

The mansion and neighboring areas were scoured by the police in search of the thieves. Forensic crime scene officers were seen at the place and police were going door-to-door questioning neighbors. So far, there have been no sightings of the robbers.

Born on September 10, 1995, Jack Grealish has been the winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City since August 2021. According to The Guardian, Manchester City signed Grealish after reportedly paying £100 m to his former club Aston Villa.