Where was Jennifer Hicks found? Missing Pittsford woman found dead after vanishing on New Year's Day

Pittsford woman, Jennifer Hicks, was reportedly found dead after she went missing on January 1, 2024. The 33-year-old woman was found at the bottom of an embankment between Scio Street and Portland Avenue. According to authorities, no signs of foul play have been indicated as of this writing.

Her disappearance had a major impact on the entire community as several individuals tried hard to locate her after she went missing. However, all search operations came to an end on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Jennifer Hicks, who went missing on January 1, was found dead at the bottom of an embankment

After vanishing on the first day of the year, Jennifer Hicks, a 33-year-old woman, was found dead a day later on Tuesday. Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that her body was found below an embankment in Rochester. The sheriff's spokesman, Deputy Brendan Hurley mentioned that the search for the woman was conducted by the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not seem to find any signs of foul play and the case is still under investigation. According to Democrat & Chronicle, the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office is yet to determine the cause of death of the Pittsford woman.

Law enforcement authorities mentioned that Jennifer's last known location was Ziggy's bar on Railroad Street in Rochester, where she was seen at about 2:30 am local time on Monday. Deputy Brendan Hurley further confirmed the same.

Law enforcement officials have not found signs of foul play in Jennifer's death as of this writing

The Pittsford woman, Jennifer Hicks, went missing on Monday and several search parties were launched to look for her. However, her deceased body was recovered on Tuesday. Hicks was reportedly wearing a flannel shirt when she went missing. Law enforcement officials have not yet released additional information about her disappearance or her mysterious death as of this writing.

According to MCSO:

"While the investigation is in the early stages, there appear to be no signs of foul play. Our investigators will continue to work with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will make a positive identification and cause of death ruling."

Expand Tweet

The incident made the headlines a few days after Savanah Soto was reported missing on December 23, 2023. A few days before New Year's Eve, Soto and her boyfriend's bodies were recovered in San Antonio. The case is currently under investigation and officials are trying to locate the suspect(s) possibly involved in the alleged murders.