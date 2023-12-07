Who was Kimberly Wong? Investigation underway as San Francisco tech analyst killed in suspected domestic violence 

27-year-old tech analyst Kimberly Wong was found dead at her apartment last week, and authorities are looking for suspect(s) in the case. However, they have made no arrests as of now. San Francisco police Sgt. Kathryn Winters confirmed that it is an active investigation. They have also refused to share any additional details about the case as of now.

Wong was an employee at a banking software integration firm, Plaid. She had also worked for cybersecurity company Splunk. Law enforcement officers stated that domestic violence is an important factor in Wong's death, and San Francisco advocate Beverly Upton has even described the incident as a tragedy.

Authorities were called for a welfare check at a house on the 3200 block of Clay Street at about 7:12 pm local time on November 30, 2023. Upon arrival, authorities found an unresponsive female, later identified as Kimberly Wong. Authorities administered life-saving methods but couldn't save Kimberly. The 27-year-old woman was a tech analyst when she died.

As previously stated, she has been working at a company named Plaid since July 2021. Splunk authorities, the company where she worked earlier, said in a statement,

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Kimberly Wong's passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and support to Kimberly's loved ones during this difficult time. Kimberly was a hardworking, dedicated employee and will be missed."

A spokesperson for the Plaid told The San Francisco Standard,

"She was smart, talented, positive, and a valued member of our team who made an impact on everyone who worked with her. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and her friends."

A product designer by profession, Wong attended Sacred Heart School in Atherton. She further graduated in 2018 from the University of Washington. She had a Bachelor's degree in Science in human-centered design and engineering.

Authorities have discovered that Wong was living with her boyfriend in the city

Investigating officers spoke to the neighbors and discovered they were not close to the couple. However, the neighbors stated there was nothing strikingly different about Kimberly Wong and her boyfriend. A neighbor who lives next door told The San Francisco Standard that he and his wife could often hear the victim play classical music.

The neighbors further stated that they weren't home at the time when the alleged murder happened. They added:

"It's a bit of a weird, like regretful situation. Maybe if we were around, we would have heard something."

The neighbors who provided information about the victim had further requested to stay anonymous. Advocate Upton said,

"We’re hoping for an arrest. This is a tragedy. The trend is going in the right direction. We just have to keep it on the radar screen, no matter what else is going on."

Authorities are trying hard to find a lead in the case. Thus, no additional details have been revealed as of now.