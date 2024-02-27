Where were Jesse Baird and Luke Davies' bodies found? Suspect Beaumont Lamarre-Condon revealed location of TV presenter and boyfriend's remains

Australian TV host Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies's bodies have been found. The couple was found dead at a rural property in Bungonia near Goulburn four days after their disappearance.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of potential murder and gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

A New South Wales police officer, Beaumont Lamarre-Condon was reportedly charged with their murder. As reported by BBC, Lamarre dated Baird previously. Police said that he refused to cooperate with the investigation at first but revealed the location of the bodies on Tuesday morning (February 27, 2024).

The NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb, spoke to reporters about their discovery:

“Today at that location, we believe we have located two bodies. The families have been notified. We are very confident we have located Luke and Jesse.”

Jesse Baird was a red carpet reporter and presenter. He worked on Network 10's morning segment, Studio 10 until December 2023. His partner, Luke Davies, worked as a flight attendant for the airline Qantas.

Suspect Lamarre-Condon revealed the location of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies' bodies

According to NSW Police, suspect Beaumont Lamarre-Condon revealed the location of Baird and his partner's body. Michael Fitzgerald, the police assistant commissioner, said that Lamarre "willingly told them information" for the first time on Tuesday morning since his arrest.

Lamarre was reportedly interviewed at Silverwater jail where he is being held on remand. As per Fitzgerald, he was “forthcoming with detectives about the location”. On Monday, deputy commissioner Dave Hudson told the media that Lamarre was not "cooperating with them."

However, Lamarre allegedly made "partial admissions" about the murders last Tuesday to an acquaintance, who is likely to have accompanied him when he disposed of the bodies.

As per the police, the bodies were partially hidden under "rocks and debris". Two surf bags were also reportedly discovered at the crime scene. The police believe the bags were used to transport the bodies.

Previously, investigators were searching the Royal National Park in south Sydney and Grays Point oval near Cronulla. The divers also searched the dams of another property in Bungonia. Baird and Davis' bodies were found "20 minutes away" from the initial location, said police.

The police alleged that Lamarre and his acquaintance bought "an angle grinder and padlock" and drove to the first Bungonian property. Another acquaintance reportedly told police that she waited "at the gate" of the property for half an hour while Lamarre cut the lock and entered the property.

Detectives believe that Lamarre returned to the scene later and shifted the bodies to a new location, where they were discovered on Tuesday morning. The police said the "acquaintance" is fully cooperating with them and is “an innocent agent”.

Jesse Baird and his partner was allegedly killed using Lamarre's work-issued gun

As per The Mirror, the police found a bullet matching Lamarre-Condon's work-issued gun at Jesse Baird's inner city Paddington home in Sydney, where the couple were allegedly murdered. They also found a "significant" amount of blood and some "upturned furniture."

Police allege that Lamarre killed Jesse Baird and Luke Davies on February 19 inside Baird's Paddington home. He reportedly did not come to work on February 20. Lamarre was accused of murder when police found out he previously dated Jesse Baird, as per The Mirror.

Police also found "seized blood-stained clothes, a phone and credit cards" from an industrial bin 17 miles away from the murder site. Deputy Superintendent Daniel Doharty mentioned that the police were looking for a "white van", which was located on Friday morning.

As per the police, Lamarre and his acquaintance used the white van to “transport the bodies and dispose them”. Lamarre-Condon appeared in court but did not comment on the charges made against him. He did not apply for bail, reports The Guardian.

His case has been adjourned until April 23, as police require more time to gather evidence, as per The Mirror.