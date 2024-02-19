Where was Johnny Roop last seen? Family issue plea for help in wake of Virginia Tech student’s disappearance

Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop's family has issued a plea for information that would lead to his whereabouts in the wake of his disappearance. The 20-year-old's step-sister took to social media, especially Facebook, to seek leads to her brother's location after he vanished over the weekend.

In her Facebook post, Aleah McFarlane wrote that her brother, Johnny had been traveling to their parents' home from VA Tech on Friday, February 16, 2024. She noted that when Roop didn't arrive at the location, she contacted the state police.

McFarlane also urged anyone with information about her brother's disappearance to contact them online. Aleah added it was out of character for her brother, who has been unreachable by phone, to abruptly vanish without contacting family or friends. She said that Roop's phone had been going "straight to voicemail" for the last few days, claiming that it was "highly unusual for him."

“Our family is pretty freaked out at the moment and we have contacted state police and all the local hospitals. He’s VERY family and friend-oriented and would not typically go this long without contacting one of us." Aleah wrote.

The Aware Foundation stated on X that Johnny Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Rd in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County, VA. The organization revealed his phone last pinged near the New River Valley Mall at 4:26 pm on Friday.

They added that concerns were raised after Roop, who was supposed to show up at his parent’s home in Abingdon to take an online exam by 5 pm on Friday, didn't arrive.

Police are searching for missing Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop

The Montgomery police are reportedly searching for Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop, who disappeared on Friday, February 16, 2024. According to a Facebook post by WYCB journalist Andrew McClung, Roop was driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with VA license plate number: TXW6643. He also had a Tech flag sticker on the back window at the time of his disappearance.

Andrew McClung cited authorities that Roop was headed home to his parents in Abingdon to take an online exam when he vanished without a trace. McClung wrote that the Montgomery County, Virginia's Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing VA Tech student who was seen heading towards Abingdon.

“20-year-old Johnny Roop was last seen Friday at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road.” He wrote.

McClung added that the 20-year-old's phone last pinged later that day near the New River Valley Mall. In a Facebook post, a family member, Tania Roop, said the missing student's phone was dead for a couple of days and expressed concern over his uncharacteristic silence.

Anyone with information about the missing person was asked to contact the MCSO at 540-382-4343.