Where is Lacey Von Erich now? Whereabouts of The Iron Claw star Kerry Von Erich's daughter

The name Lacey Von Erich is about to gain widespread recognition as the tumultuous story of the Von Erich professional wrestling family is slated to hit the big screen in an A24 film titled The Iron Claw.

The movie is set to release on December 22, 2023, featuring stars like Zac Efron, Lily James, and Jeremy Allen White. The plot will spotlight the shaggy-haired Von Erich brothers, who enthralled wrestling fans in the 1980s while battling their demons when they were outside the ring.

The Von Erich family endured a series of heart-wrenching tragedies, with five out of six brothers passing away before the age of 34. Kevin Von Erich is the sole surviving member of the second generation of Von Erichs.

The family's story, now about to be a movie, is often cited as the "Von Erich curse," marked by both success and sorrow. These brothers, who achieved remarkable fame during their wrestling careers, were beloved by fans, yet the shadows surrounding their family took a heavy toll on this Texas wrestling dynasty.

Who is Lacey Von Erich and what does she do now?

Lacey Von Erich, daughter of the late Kerry Von Erich, followed her family's footsteps into the industry. She embarked on her wrestling journey in 2007, driven by a call from WWE boss Vince McMahon. While her WWE stint was short-lived, she left an indelible mark on the industry, becoming part of TNA and achieving recognition as a Knockouts tag team champion.

She eventually retired from wrestling to focus on her growing family. Today, Lacey Von Erich is a mother of three, actively involved in her local Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and leading a fulfilling family life in the Los Angeles area.

In an interview with USA Today, Lacey recalls her family's charitable and caring nature, with fans often joining them for dinner outings. The Von Erich name was synonymous with wrestling stardom, and their connection with fans was unparalleled. Yet, the family's journey was marred by personal struggles, including addiction, divorce, and tragic deaths.

Lacey's father, Kerry Von Erich, was a celebrated wrestler, who faced his inner demons. He continued to perform in the ring, concealing his amputated foot, even as he battled addiction. A day before his scheduled wrestling match, he tragically took his own life..

Wrestling remains close to Lacey Von Erich's heart, as she collaborates with other wrestling daughters to establish an all-female wrestling company. Together with Brooke Hogan, Ariel Piper, and Brittany Page, they are on the verge of introducing a new era of women's wrestling.

Final thoughts

Lacey Von Erich's journey in the enduring Von Erich family tale embodies resilience, determination, and the ability to conquer wrestling's challenges. Her family's story, led by Zac Efron, will surely cast a bright spotlight that will further empower her and her family's fates.