Zac Efron to star in a film based on the Von Erich family

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in The Iron Claw, a film based on the legendary Von Erich family, as reported by Deadline.com this afternoon.

The Von Erichs are one of the most iconic families in the history of professional wrestling. The patriarch Fritz is a former AWA World Heavyweight Champion, president of the NWA, and was one of the most notorious heels of his era. The movie is titled after his nickname, The Iron Claw.

Von Erich had six sons, five of whom grew up to be wrestlers, winning championships all around the world. The family is best known for their feud with The Fabulous Freebirds in their home promotion World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). Fritz' fourth son, Kenny wrestled in the then WWF under the ring name of The Texas Tornado and won the Intercontinental Championship.

The film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.



The film will be directed by writer-director Sean Kirkin and will be produced by A24. Who Zac Efron will play in the movie has not yet been confirmed. PWInsider reports that the living members of the family have no involvement in the making of the movie.

Many claim that the Von Erich family is cursed

*Warning: The following contains graphic and potentially triggering subjects*

The tale of the family is tragic to its core. Despite all the family's accolades and accomplishments in the wrestling business, they are mostly remembered today for the tragedies they suffered.

When the family patriarch Fritz passed away in 1997 at the age of 68, only one of his six sons was alive. Many people claim that so many untimely deaths in the family are as a result of a curse.

His firstborn, Jack Jr., drowned when he was only six. Third son David died aged 25 in a hotel room in Japan due to inflammation in his small intestine. Fourth son Kenny used his handgun on himself at the age of 33, same with sixth son, Chris. The fifth son, Mike, overdosed on sedatives. Kevin, Fritz' second son is the only surviving brother out of the six.

The family name lives on in the wrestling business today with Kevin's sons Ross and Marshall, who are former MLW Tag Team Champions. Kerry's daughter Lacey is a former TNA Knockouts Champion.

Despite the family suffering significant tragedy, the Von Erich name will always be remembered for their contribution to the wrestling business in the territory days.

