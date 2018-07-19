TNA/Impact News: Former TNA star Ayako Hamada sentenced to prison

What's the story?

One of the most popular female indie wrestlers in the world, Ayako Hamada, has been sentenced to prison for 18 months and a three-year probation after being arrested for possession of drugs. The Japanese-Mexican wrestler will be arrested and sentenced to 18 months of prison if she violates her three-year probation period.

Apparently my translation on Ayako Hamada's sentence was wrong. She doesn't have to go to jail but she got a 3 year probation which of course is much better. However in a new article on Tokyo Sports they mention the sentence is based on 0.106 grams that were found at her place. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) July 19, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Hamada, who began her pro wrestling career as a 17-year-old in Japan's Arsion promotion, has wrestled all over the world, including USA, Japan, and Mexico. She joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), which later became Impact Wrestling, in 2009, and went on to wrestle for the promotion till the end of 2010.

She won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with tag team partner Awesome Kong (Kharma in the WWE), and then won the title once again with Taylor Wilde, defeating the team of Velvet Sky and Lacey Von Erich.

Following her TNA release, she wrestled in many promotions, including Shimmer, Chikara, Mexican promotion AAA, and most recently, Pro Wrestling Wave.

The heart of the matter

Ayako Hamada

On May 13th, 2018, was arrested in Japan due to the possession of drugs, after police saw her acting in a strange manner at her house following her calling up the promotion to tell them that she would not make an appearance.

Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling Wave canceled her contract, while her Sendai Girls World Championship title was also removed from her. As per Yahoo Japan, she has an 18-month jail term if she violates her three-year probation.

She announced her retirement from pro wrestling and said that she would become a translator following her wrestling career.

What's next?

Japan has strict laws regarding drugs, which has resulted in her arrest.We wish Hamada the best and hope that she doesn't violate the terms of her probation.