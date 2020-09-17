5 daughters of WWE stars that didn't make it in the company

There are currently more second and third-generation stars in WWE than ever before. While the likes of Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns have made their way to the top of the company in a short period of time, there are many other sons and daughters of former WWE stars who haven't made the same impression.

The addition of the Performance Center and NXT over the past few years has meant that many aspiring wrestlers can attempt to become the next big star, but many wrestlers realize that this dream is much further away than reality.

There are many former WWE stars' daughters who have looked to follow in their father's footsteps over the years, but whilst Charlotte, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella are all proving that this is possible, there are others who weren't as lucky.

#5 Tessa Blanchard

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard recently made headlines when she became the first-ever female IMPACT World Champion. Blanchard is currently a free agent after later being released from the company. But her stint in WWE seemingly didn't go well.

Blanchard made a handful of appearances in NXT and was part of the Mae Young Classic back in 2017. But she was eliminated in the first round by eventual winner Kairi Sane.

Losses to Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella were the main action that Blanchard saw on NXT before WWE opted not to sign her to an official contract. This was when Blanchard then opted to sign for IMPACT Wrestling and went on to make history.

At present, there are a number of rumors circulating regarding Blanchard's wrestling future since her father is currently working for All Elite Wrestling, but WWE could be interested in re-signing the star.