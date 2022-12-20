Where was the missing Elbridge woman found dead? 59 year old dies after disappearing for six days

A 59-year-old Elbridge resident, Susan C. Mills, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 14. According to New York State police, on Sunday, December 18, the body of a woman was found by search crews in the Carpenter Falls area. She was later identified as the missing Susan Mills.

According to the State Police, Susan was last seen on Monday, December 12, at around noon, as she was leaving her house on Halfway Road in Elbridge, which is about 20 miles (32 km) from Syracuse, New York State.

A press release seeking help from the public in finding Susan Mills was issued on by the State Police on Thursday last week. Her friends and family, along with volunteers and multiple search crews from different agencies, searched for her on Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, on Monday, the State Police confirmed that the body found in the Carpenter Falls area on Sunday belongs to the missing Susan C. Mills.

Elbridge woman's autopsy results are pending, though police doesn't suspect foul play

(Image via Kevin Rivoli)

The search party began on Friday when Susan's mobile phone and car were found near the Carpenter Falls Unique Area. The search crew prioritized searching for Susan along Cayuga County's natural area in the town of Niles. The natural area comprises 37 acres with waterfalls and steep terrain.

On December 18, search crews found the dead body of a woman in the same area. Photographs of the spot were shared by local media, and the state forest rangers, New York State Police, and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers were informed about the new lead.

Susan Mills’ friends and family members were also informed so they could help identify the body. Other search teams from Oswego and Onondaga counties, who were also looking for the missing Elbridge woman, were notified about the discovery.

Around 7 in the evening on Sunday, the woman who was found dead was confirmed to have been identified as Susan Mills by the state police. Any other information or details about where the body was found or the cause of her death have not yet been shared by the police. They are waiting for the autopsy results. However, no foul play is suspected by the police in the Elbridge woman’s death.

(Image via Kevil Rivoli)

Susan was well-known for her community service in the Jordan-Elbridge area. She had been volunteering for the Jordan Fall Festival since she was 8. She mainly supervised the homemade doughnut booth at the festival. The booth alone raised around tens of thousands of dollars for community organizations.

14-year-old missing Florida teen found dead

azebra1122 @DebraAppling2 Found out today, my 14 yr old granddaughter,Demiah Appling, has been found deceased, manner of death was homicide. They won't give me any details, just that they've made a positive identification, thank you all for your support, love and prayers. Found out today, my 14 yr old granddaughter,Demiah Appling, has been found deceased, manner of death was homicide. They won't give me any details, just that they've made a positive identification, thank you all for your support, love and prayers.

A 14-year-old girl from Florida went missing back in October. A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued. On December 5, human remains were found in north Florida’s Gilchrist County. On Friday, the office of the Dixie County Sheriff identified the remains as the missing teenager Demiah Appling in a press release.

While she was missing, the County Sherif’s Office wrote that they were suspicious about her disappearance and that they believed she could be in danger.

Sheriff Darby Butler said that the investigation determined this case to be a homicide. However, the manner of Demiah’s death was not disclosed to the public. Demiah was last seen in the Old Town’s Suwannee Gardens area on October 16.

Poll : 0 votes