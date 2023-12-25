Where are Okapis found? Habitat explored as rare and endangered calf born in Cincinnati Zoo

Adding to Okapi population, a rare and endangered okapi calf was recently welcomed into the world on December 17 at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The zoo officials proudly announced the newborn, later revealed to be a boy, as the 18th okapi born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1989.

Kuvua, the mother, and Kiloro, the father, are the parents of the newborn. In the press release by the zoo, it was mentioned that Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo, expressed her admiration for Kuvua's mothering skills:

"She's being attentive to the little one's every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It's also super soft and fuzzy."

The mother and calf are expected to continue bonding during winter, with plans for visitors to witness their presence in the zoo's okapi yard come spring.

Okapis are endangered creatures found in the Ituri Rainforest

According to the Maryland Zoo Organization, there are only approximately 15,000 of these animals estimated globally. These creatures face endangerment due to habitat destruction and poaching.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species designates okapis as endangered. Native to the Democratic Republic of Congo, these endangered animals are the closest relatives to giraffes, possess distinct features such as shorter necks and a unique reddish-brown color, adorned with horizontal black and white stripes on their legs.

These creatures exclusively inhabit the Ituri Rainforest in the northwest Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa. The dense vegetation of this rainforest poses challenges to exploration, making it an ideal habitat for these solitary creatures.

With large ears to detect hidden predators, dark bodies blending into shadows, and striped hindquarters for camouflage, okapis are well-adapted to their secluded lifestyle.

They forage for leaves, fruits, grasses, and even a reddish clay that provides essential salt and minerals. Despite their solitary nature, they may briefly gather in small groups for feeding. However, their preference for large, secluded areas poses a challenge as their rainforest habitat continues to shrink.

Okapis have some features similar to giraffes

Akin to giraffes, these species have cloven hooves, short, skin-covered horns, and long necks. A distinctive characteristic is their prehensile, flexible, bluish tongues, allowing them to pluck leaves and even lick their own ears—a rare ability among mammals.

Male and female okapis navigate within overlapping home ranges, marking territories with urine and a tar-like substance secreted from scent glands on their feet. The primary predator, the leopard, poses a threat, along with other rainforest cats and, unfortunately, humans engaging in illegal hunting.

The Okapi Wildlife Reserve, covering about 20% of the Ituri Rainforest, serves as a protected area for okapis. However, civil unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries has hindered effective enforcement of wildlife protection laws, contributing to the decline of their population.