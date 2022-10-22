What is the Rainforest Personality Test on TikTok? How to take part in the viral trend revealed

Personality tests have been all the rage on social media. A new test that has joined the catalog is called the "Rainforest Personality Test."

The test is a modern adaptation of the Japanese Kokology Cube Test that also went viral a couple of years ago. Kokology is the study of "kokoro," meaning mind or spirit in Japanese. The test is of a relational variant, meaning the answers indicate relevance to the values that you hold in your personal life.

Imagine yourself walking through a rainforest to determine your personality (image via Getty Images)

The Rainforest Personality Test follows a mental walk-through adventure that results in you taking a journey of self-reflection.

A detailed how-to of the Rainforest Personality Test

The Rainforest Personality Test requires you to picture yourself in, of course, a rainforest. You will then be tasked with answering several questions regarding the various interactions you have in the visualized forest. Each question indicates a core part of your personality.

The questions are as follows:

Q. Who are you walking with?

Q. You continue walking until you come across an animal. What kind is it?

Q. What does the said animal do?

Q. Up ahead is a house in the middle of a clearing. Describe its size. Is the house fenced in or not?

The size and openness of the house you choose determines a core aspect of your personality (image via freepik.com)

Q. You then decide to walk up to the house. You find the front door slightly open, so you walk in to see a table. What's on the table?

Q. You finish looking around the house and decide to leave through the back door, finding yourself on a huge lawn and in the center, a garden. In the garden, you find a cup. What is the cup made of? What do you do with the cup?

Q. You then continue onto the edge of the garden and find yourself beside a body of water. What kind is it? A lake, pond, river, puddle? You have to cross it in order to get home, at the end of your journey, and in the process, how damp do you get?

The body of water you come across is the last obstacle in your journey (image via nationalgeographic.com)

Are you ready to find out the results of your Rainforest Personality Test? Read on to find out more.

A. The person who's walking with you is the most important person in your life.

A. The size of the visualized animal is indicative of the size of your problems. The subsequent interaction indicates the level of aggression. If the interaction is passive, then it means you avoid confrontation. If it is more aggressive, it means you aren't afraid to face something head-on.

A. The size of the house, whether it be a random house or your "dream house" indicates the size of your ambition. If fenced, it means that you tend to be more guarded and private. If not, you display a rather open personality.

A. On the table inside the house, if what you found was not food, flowers, or people, it means that there is a lack of happiness or contentment in your life.

A. The durability of the cup you see represents the perceived durability of your relationship with the person you are walking beside. Foam, glass, and paper are examples of delicateness or fragility. What you do with the cup, on the other hand, indicates your general disposition towards that person.

A. Finally, the size of the body of water you come across in the Rainforest Personality Test speaks for your s*x drive. The amount you are prepared to wade through and get wet shows how much of a priority s*x has in your life. If you are to only dip your toes in, it does not hold a place of priority for you.

There are several variations to the Rainforest Personality Test. In one, you are asked to start with four animals and through the journey you end up with one. The animal you choose indicates whether you value money, protect your friends and family in need of the company, or prioritize loyalty and hard work.

Relational type tests such as the Rainforest Personality Test, Cube Test, etc have always been very attractive to users on social media but none of these tests are scientifically backed by research. Yet, they go viral as people tend to believe in the end results.

