What is TikTok's MBTI Chemistry Quiz? Where to find the viral game revealed 

The MBTI Chemistry Quiz is the newest addition to Tiktok's arsenal of personality quizzes that have always managed to pique the interest of users. TikTokers have been sharing the results of the popular quiz that shows how compatible you are with your friend group, based on your four-letter personality type.

In the past, several such personality quizzes have gone viral on the popular short-form video app TikTok such as the Mental Age test and Human Feeling test. Users love to get a glimpse of what their personality is like and share the results for everyone to see.

If you are wondering what MBTI means, it stands for Myers–Briggs Type Indicator, which is a self-reported test that identifies a person's personality type, interest, and strengths. This questionnaire categorizes respondents into 16 personality types, each being given a four-letter acronym such as ESTP or INTP.

MBTI Chemistry Quiz explained as personality test goes viral on TikTok

The MBTI Chemistry Quiz takes the original test a notch higher and allows you to add your friend's four-letter personality type to check out how compatible the group members are with each other. It basically gives you an idea of what "chemistry" you share with your friends.

Before you take the test on TikTok, you will need to know your personality type and your friends with whom you want to check your compatibility. You can do so by first taking the MBIT quiz online.

Once done, head to the Chemistry quiz at ddok9.com and enter your name, personality type, and then select "Save, see how we hit it off."

Once you have landed on the new page, you will need to enter the name of your group. You can invite your friends to the group by either copying the link and sharing it or directly sharing the link on WhatsApp or Facebook.

You can also add friends manually by clicking "Add MBTI directly." You can add up to 10 members to a group, including yourself. Once done, click on each name to see how compatible they are with the rest of the group. The results range from "perfect" to "disaster."

The quiz has gone viral on TikTok, with users sharing the results on their feed and we totally get why! However, it is important to note that the MBTI Chemistry Quiz is not affiliated with the official Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test.

More on the Viral Quiz Trends on TikTok

TikTok is no stranger to viral personality tests, and similar to the MBTI Chemistry Quiz, the Mental Age test and Human Feeling Quiz have also gained viral status.

The Mental Age test reveals how emotionally mature you are but does not co-relate it to the Intelligence Quotient or IQ of a person. Based on the responses to a set of questions, the test determines the person's psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level.

The Human Feeling Quiz also attempts to reveal a side of your personality to you based on your responses to a series of questions. The results tell you which human feeling you are, and results can range from "humility" to "sincere love." Additionally, the results come along with a brief description.

Though these tests have no scientific backing, they will surely provide the necessary entertainment quotient to go viral on TikTok.

