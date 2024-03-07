Where was Prime Video's Ricky Stanicky shot? Filming locations explored 

Peter Farrelly and Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming comedy-drama Ricky Stanicky will take its viewers on a hilarious journey centered around three friends. The plot revolves around the creation of an imaginary person which was done by the three in order to get out of difficult situations.

However, after months of lying about their imaginary friend's fake habits, the three end up getting into trouble when their partners become suspicious. The three end up hiring an actor to play the role of their longtime friend, leading to a hilarious adventure centering around their suspicions.

Starring three epic stars in the form of Zac Efron, John Cena and Jermaine Fowler, the group ends up naming their fake friend Ricky Stanicky, hence the title of the movie. The hilarious storyline and the compelling actors involved mean that the upcoming movie is hotly anticipated.

Released recently on 7th March 2024, we look at the various shooting locations that were used in the production process for Ricky Stanicky.

Where was Ricky Stanicky shot?

Ricky Stanicky was mostly shot in various cities across Australia. Set with a simple yet hilarious plot, the movie will see the imaginary friend effectively take over the three friends’ lives. The reliance on their friend through a range of incidents leads to their partners getting suspicious after corroborating the details, leading to the demand for a truly versatile actor in order to justify the series of lies that the three come up with.

The hilarious movie is set in Providence, Rhode Island, but uses various locations around Melbourne for the production processes. The filming for Ricky Stanicky took the creators across a variety of local locations across the city. This includes those in areas of Surrey Hills, the Melbourne Metropolitan area, as well as Greater Geelong city. Additionally, some of the local locations that will be seen in the film include the Crown Melbourne.

Easily one of the biggest and most famous hotels in Melbourne, the location will feature heavily, with some scenes also shot inside the hotel’s renowned casino. Moving on, a range of scenes have also been shot at Oz Tenpin Bowling Greensborough Lanes. The bowling alley is located in Bundoora and forms the backdrop for an important scene in the movie. The RMIT University campus, located on Bowern Street was used as the Rhode Island hospital, meaning that the location underwent considerable transformation in order to fit into the movie.

Furthermore, the Monash Children’s Hospital will also heavily feature in the movie, with the Royston Hotel in Richmond also making an appearance. Other locations that will be featured in the movie include the Royston Hotel in Richmond, alongside multiple locations in the Abbotsford and Surrey Hills areas of Melbourne.

As far as the Greater Geelong City is concerned, Ricky Stanicky most notably features the Avalon Airport, albeit with a comprehensive transformation. That concludes the comprehensive list of locations that have been used for the shooting of Ricky Stanicky. The movie itself underwent almost a decade-long production journey, and has finally found its home on Amazon Prime.

This, in addition to the stellar cast and the unique plot, means that fans might be tempted to watch the movie as soon as possible.