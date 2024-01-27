Who are John Cena's co-actors in Ricky Stanicky? Exploring release date and film details

John Cena is truly a savant when it comes to sports entertainment. He has spent a career wowing the WWE Universe in the squared circle, and in recent years has elicited the same reactions on the silver screen. Much like The Rock, Edge, and Batista, Cena has taken a crack at Hollywood and found great success.

With a slew of incredible acting jobs on his resume, he is all set to take the lead in an upcoming film. So, before booking tickets and grabbing the popcorn, here's what needs to be known about his latest project, Ricky Stanicky.

Over the course of his acting career, Cena has worked with some incredible personalities. This time around, he gets to act alongside comedic geniuses Andrew Santino, Jermaine Flower, and Hollywood megastar, Zac Efron. These are just a few of the big wigs that he gets to work with, as fans look forward to catching the film on 7th March 2024.

The film is directed by renowned comedy film specialist, Peter Farrelly. With films like Dumb and Dumber under his belt, Farelly working on the film guarantees a chuckle fest. The film tells the story of three childhood friends who made up a fictitious "pal", Ricky Stanicky, to serve as an excuse for their mischievous behavior.

However, their lies catch up to them, forcing them to hire an actor (John Cena). A sound plan, but one that backfires after the actor gets too immersed in the role, leading to much mayhem.

From the looks of the trailer, the film is sure to be comedy gold. And, with Cena taking up a lead role, the WWE Universe is sure to flock to the theaters a month from now to catch him in action.

John Cena has another major film coming out in a week

Whatever you may think of John Cena, he is unquestionably a workhorse. Both inside and outside of the ring, this is clearly evident. He has been producing a lot of movies in recent years, and although Ricky Stanicky is the most recent one, we cannot overlook the fact that he has another big movie releasing in just one week.

The movie in question is Argylle, the much-awaited spy action/thriller. The Leader of Cenation performs alongside Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryce Dallas Howard. With a cast this impressive, Cena will be hoping for the movie to be a box-office success.

Whether it is taking bumps in the ring or fighting villains as part of an elite spy syndicate, it almost feels like there is nothing the 16-time champion cannot do. It's great to see him finding so much success outside of WWE.

Will you be going to watch John Cena in Argylle and Ricky Stanicky? Let us know in the comments section below.

