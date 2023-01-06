Where is Rob49 from? Age and more explored as rapper and French Montana's bodyguard shot in Miami

Rob49, a well-known rapper from New Orleans who is just 23 years old, recently became the victim of a shooting incident in Miami during French Montana's music video shoot on January 5, 2023. The good news is that he managed to escape and is safe now.

However, Montana's bodyguard has also been injured and is reportedly struggling for survival. Royal Intel reported that around ten people were injured in the gunfire, but the identities of the other victims have not been disclosed so far. A few have been transported to the Ryder Trauma Centre.

YBC💰 @HunchoNeno Rob49 shot in Miami at VIDEOSHOOT ft. French Montana .. French bodyguard in critical condition Rob49 shot in Miami at VIDEOSHOOT ft. French Montana .. French bodyguard in critical condition ‼️ https://t.co/bTdEk0CIpm

A video of the incident has already gone viral online, where the injured can be seen lying on the ground as the shooting happened outside a restaurant called The Licking in the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The cops arrived at the spot by 8 pm, but no one has been arrested so far.

Rob49 is well-known for his singles

Rob49 started his musical career in 2020 (Image via rob49up/Instagram)

Born on March 6, 1999, Rob49 has gained recognition for his songs depicting street hustling and intense imagery, inspired by his own journey. He has built a successful career in the world of music.

He developed an interest in rapping at a very young age but did not record any songs until 2020. However, he began doing regular sessions once his skills became evident during a recording session with one of his friends. Things changed for him from there on.

Rob49 began releasing singles like Krazy Man, Vulture, and 4our the World that were added to his mixtapes. He released another project titled 4GOD in 2021, followed by his first studio album, Welcome to Vulture Island, the same year. The latter, featuring guest appearances by Lil Baby, Birdman, Doe Boy, and more, became popular among music enthusiasts.

He was initially interested in nursing but later decided to build a successful career in rapping. Meek Mill, The Weeknd, and Future heavily influenced him. His parents were in prison when he was an adolescent.

When he was still a child, his entire family had to shift to Houston after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Recalling the experience, he said,

"The windows didn't go up. We had no brakes in the car. We was doing 60 on the interstate with the doors open."

Rob49 has just started his music career, so he does not have a Wikipedia page that could have offered more information about him.

The hip-hop industry has witnessed the loss of several well-known rappers in the last few years due to violence. In 2022, many rappers were shot dead, including Takeoff in November and others like Pat Stay, Young Slo-Be, JayDa Youngan, and Rollie Bands.

