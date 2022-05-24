Where is Stacey Abrams from? David Perdue controversy explained post Georgia remarks

On May 23, American politician Stacey Abrams, a native of Madison, Wisconsin, was slammed by former Republican senator David Perdue, where he accused the Democratic gubernatorial candidate of “demeaning her own race.”

Perdue, who is behind Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls, highlighted Abrams' race after slamming the Democratic contender at a campaign event in Dunwoody.

The The Washington Post also reported that the 72-year-old politician stated that Abrams, who is a black lady, should “go back to where she came from.”

During his campaign event, Perdue asked his supporters:

“Did you all see what Stacey said this weekend? She said that Georgia is the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain’t from here. Let her go back to where she came from. She doesn’t like it here.”

Stacey Abrams hometown and Georgia remarks explained

Stacey Abrams was born on December 9, 1973 in Madison, Wisconsin, but has lived in Georgia for the majority of her life. Her mother, named Carolyn, worked in a college library, while her father Robert was a worker in a shipyard.

She shifted to Georgia during high school and graduated from Spellman College in Atlanta. Post that she served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017.

The statements that Perdue was referring to in his rally were made by Stacey Abrams at a fundraising event on May 21, where she called Georgia the "worst state in the country to live in."

She said:

“I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.”

She conferred the shocking title as a result of its low mental health services, maternal mortality rate, growing imprisonment levels, and stagnant earnings.

As per the Gwinnett Daily Post, she said:

"Let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when we’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”

Perdue also pointed to remarks made by Stacey Abrams during her 2018 campaign.

“When she told Black farmers, ‘You don’t need to be on the farm,’ and she told Black workers in hospitality and all this, ‘You don’t need to be’ — she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that.”

Perdue said that Stacey Abrams should not be considered for the position of governor of any state, especially Georgia, where, according to him, "she hates to live."

In 2018, Abrams promised that if elected to offer a wide range of work possibilities for the people of Georgia.

“People shouldn’t have to go into agriculture or hospitality in Georgia to make a living. Why not create renewable energy jobs?”

Perdue's campaign has had difficulty gaining traction, and polls show the incumbent considerably ahead.

Kemp barely defeated Stacey Abrams in 2018, and their rematch in November is expected to be one of the country's most high-profile governor's races, putting to the test how blue Georgia, which was once red, has become.

Edited by Babylona Bora