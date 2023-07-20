Where is Superstar Pride from? Real name, hometown and all about the rapper amid recent arrest reports

Well-known rapper Superstar Pride, a native of Sardis, Mississippi, has been reportedly arrested on charges of murder on July 19, 2023. Further details on the case are currently awaited and the reports are coming out of different news sources on the internet.

Pride is a rising star in the music industry and is known for his single, Painting Pictures, which was released on October 19, 2022. The song was shared frequently on TikTok this year, which helped it to reach the top position on the US Billboard 100.

Hawk @raphousereloded pic.twitter.com/xcyOpWCfVM Mississippi Rapper Superstar Pride has been arrested for Murder, he just recently went For his Viral Song "Painting Pictures"⛓️

Before Painting Pictures, Superstar Pride released another single titled What's Next in 2023 and before that, he released an EP titled 5lbs of Pressure in October last year.

Superstar Pride has also pursued a brief career in football in the past

Born on March 15, 2002, to Constance Anderson and Jeffrey Anderson, the real name of Superstar Pride is Cadarrius Pride. He finished his education at the North Panola High School and Mississippi Delta Community College.

He developed an interest in basketball and football. He was a point guard and shooting guard in basketball. He scored 10 points in each game alongside a free throw rate of 89%. He was also a quarterback in football.

He has an EP alongside three songs in his discography but he has managed to accumulate around 5 million listeners on Spotify. He is active on TikTok with more than 200,000 followers and 4.5 million likes on his content. Pride called his mother an inspiration through a Facebook post in June 2021. He wrote at the time:

"#HappyFathersDay to My First Lady The World Gotta Know Ts. You Stood On Yo 10 & Raised A Man By Yoself Cug The Strongest Woman Ik."

Superstar Pride gained recognition for his single Painting Pictures which was later removed from TikTok and YouTube in March 2023. The reason for the removal was sample clearance problems that were resolved later and the single eventually returned to the streaming platforms.

Painting Pictures was about Pride's family history and a woman who was impregnated by him. He also gives a shoutout to his mother for the way she raised him. The song became popular on TikTok after users recreated the moment when the singer was performing on a microphone inside a tennis court.

Superstar Pride reveals more details about his life

In an interview with Billboard in May this year, Superstar Pride revealed that he was raised in Panola County and then came to Fayetteville, Tennessee. He later came to Mississippi. He even recalled an event of racial discrimination and said:

"At like two years old, I was in a drug bust and all the sheriffs has rushed the yard, and this one white sheriff snatched me up and shook me real hard. He was looking for criminals and he shook me real hard."

Pride mentioned Yo Gotti and 50 Cent as his major inspirations in the world of music and that he saw people recording songs at studios. Speaking on the success of Painting Pictures, he said:

"I'm very appreciative of TikTok. Now I have to find my way to stay alive in the game without TikTok, because TikTok can't hold you up."

Superstar Pride stated that he plans to collaborate with artists like Summer Walker in the future.