Who is Daphne Joy? Ethnicity and more explored amid 50 Cent and Diddy drama

American rapper Diddy was spotted earlier month with Daphne Joy and just like his other relationships, this one also increased speculation among his fans. Both Diddy and Joy posted similar pictures from the same jet and iHeartRadio festival.

However, Joy's ex, rapper 50 Cent, seemed to confirm the news as he posted a picture of himself with their 10-year-old son Sire wearing gold shades, jokingly writing:

"Oh sh*t, that's your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what I told you the other day, these b***he's be crazy. SMH."

Daphne Joy replied with a long statement on social media stating that she "hates speaking about her private life on social media" and feels that it must be addressed since "she is tired of her narrative of being what it is".

Mentioning that she is more focused on her son following her split with 50 Cent, she wrote:

"I have healed privately, matured. I value and cherish anyone I bring into my life and when I finally share a glimpse of my happiness, I feel I'm attacked for it."

Everything known about Daphne Joy

Daphne Joy is a famous model, actor, host, and entrepreneur (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Daphne Joy is a well-known model, actor, host, and entrepreneur. Her ethnicity is Filipino and Puerto-Rican, since her father was a native of Puerto Rico and her mother was from the Philippines. She was initially a swimsuit model for OMG Miami Swimwear and has also released a holiday collection called 'Daphne Joy for Abyss', by Abby Collection.

Daphne Joy began her career as a model at the age of 17, and has since then, walked the ramp for famous fashion designers along with appearing in commercials. She has also modeled for the annual Celebrity Catwalk.

Joy has featured on the covers of several magazines, such as Smooth Magazine, BlackMen Magazine, Show Magazine, Ed Hardy Swim Campaign, and King Magazine. She made her television debut with the MTV show Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out in 2007, followed by CSI: Las Vegas, Criminal Minds, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She also played minor roles in movies like Venice Heat, Frankenhood, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, while also appearing in several music videos, like What You Got, Miss Independent, and more.

Joy hugely respects the culture and values of the Philippines, where she grew up. She reportedly loves to cook, travel and is extremely scared of heights.

Daphne Joy and 50 Cent's relationship timeline

Although Joy has always preferred not to reveal much about her private life, she came to media limelight for her relationship with American rapper 50 Cent, also known as Curtis James Jackson III.

The pair welcomed their son, Sire, in 2013 but their relationship was shortly affected after, when Joy accused Curtis of domestic assault, stating that he reportedly abused her by breaking into her Toluca Lake condo, in June 2013. Joy alleged that Curtis destroyed property worth $7,100.

Curtis was soon charged with domestic violence and vandalism. The charges were however, dropped after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism.

Joy has been previously linked to reality star Rob Kardashian for a brief period, in 2013, and then also went on to reportedly date singer Jason Derulo, from 2015 to 2016.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far