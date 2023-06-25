Who is Ava Max? Real name and ethnicity explored in wake of fan-slapping incident

Ava Max was slapped on stage on June 20, 2023, while she was performing. The incident happened three days after Bebe Rexha was left injured when a fan threw a phone at her while she was on stage.

According to the videos that have gone viral online, an individual runs toward Ava as she is performing on stage and hits her in the face. He is eventually taken away by the security guards, but Ava continues to perform and does not allow the incident to affect the atmosphere in any manner.

AVA MAX @AvaMax thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!! He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show againthank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!! He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️

Ava later posted a tweet where she spoke about the entire incident, saying that she was "slapped hard" on the face, and the man also scratched the inside of her eye. She further stated:

"He's never coming to a show again… thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

The comments section of the tweet was flooded with responses from her fans who expressed their frustration about everything that happened. Several others were concerned about Max's condition. An eyewitness also revealed that the security guards threw the man down the stairs.

Ava Max has released only two albums in her successful musical career

Ava Max has released only two albums in her career so far (Image via Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Ava Max was born Amanda Ava Koci. Her mother is from Sarande, Albania, and her father is from Queparo, Albania. Ethnically, she is a white European. Ava's family suffered financial issues when she was a child, and her parents used to work at three places to manage everything.

She later wrote different songs based on the relationships that she witnessed in her life. For a while, her career was a family affair. Her brother was her manager at one point, but the collaboration did not last long because of differences between the duo.

Ava began to release some songs, but they were rejected by the record producers. She eventually joined Atlantic Records in 2016, and her first single, "My Way," was released in 2018.

Ava Max continued to release more singles, and her debut album, Heaven & Hell, was released in September 2020. The album had eight singles, and it grabbed the 27th spot on the US Billboard 200. Max's second album titled Diamonds & Dancefloors was released in January 2023, and it received a similar response to the first album.

Ava Max has also released two EPs and made guest appearances on the singles by Project 46 and David Guetta. She has even appeared in music videos of songs like "My Way," "Torn," "Kings & Queens," "EveryTime I Cry," "Million Dollar Baby," and more.

Bebe Rexha was also injured by a phone when she was performing at a concert

While Bebe Rexha was performing at a concert in New York on June 18, 2023, she was hit on the head when someone from the crowd threw a phone at her. Rexha was taken off the stage and to the hospital, where she had to get a few stitches.

The suspect was identified as Nicolas Malvagna, who was immediately taken into custody. The videos of the incident revealed that Bebe went down on her knees after being injured as crew members rushed to help her.

Poll : 0 votes