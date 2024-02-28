Where was Trisha Nichole Tyler last seen? Maryland State Police issue plea for information in search for Wicomico County woman

In January 2024, 29-year-old Trisha Nichole Tyler was reported missing in Wicomico County, Maryland State Police reported. She was last seen on January 26, 2024, in Pittsville, Maryland. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Eastern Shore Undercover stated that she was last spotted at the Pittsville Laundromat.

In a news release by the Maryland State Police, authorities stated that they are asking for the public’s help to find the 29-year-old Wicomico County woman.

The Maryland State Police have also provided a photograph of Trisha Nichole Tyler to help with potential leads from the public, in which she is seen sitting on a couch, eating something at her residence.

Authorities have issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for Trisha Nichole Tyler

Authorities have initiated a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for 29-year-old Trisha Nichole Tyler. In the news release by the Maryland State Police, she is described as white, with her height being 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighing 128 pounds.

She was last spotted dressed in a dark blue hooded sweatshirt while carrying a tan backpack with orange strings, as per the news release.

Maryland State Police also stated that the missing Wicomico County woman is known to frequent the region around the Salisbury South Wawa convenience store and local hotels in the Salisbury area.

Authorities have urged the public to come forward if they have any information or potential leads that can help locate Trisha Nichole Tyler. Moreover, Maryland State Police have asked the public to reach out to Trooper First Class Matthew Honsinger at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack via call or email.

Women reported missing in Wicomico County in the past

Media outlet WMDT reported that 31-year-old Christine Marie Pettis of Wicomico County was reported missing on May 26, 2023. Two days later, she was located deceased in her vehicle on Filmore Street in Salisbury.

Another missing case was reported by radio station WGMD on June 3, 2023, as 28-year-old Kadisha Smith was last spotted on Delaware Avenue in Salisbury. According to a report by WMDT, the investigation into her disappearance was initiated on June 6, 2023, which led detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Accomack County Sheriff's Offices to a location in Virginia, where Kadisha's body was discovered.

WMDT reported that back in August 2023, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office also asked for the public’s assistance to find Mildred “Milly” Nickles, who was reported missing on August 5, 2023.

Authorities stated that Mildred Nickles was homeless and transient and was last s in seen the region of the Wicomico Public Library, 122 S. Division Street, on or about July 26, 2023. She was known to travel between the Salisbury area and the Baltimore area, where she had her family. There were no reports on whether Mildred was found or not.