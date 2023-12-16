On November 13, Timothee Chalamet appeared on Saturday Night Live with Boygenius, giving a noteworthy new impression of Troye Sivan. In a skit, Boygenius and Timothee Chalamet played four versions of Troye Sivan, replete with red underwear and characteristic choreography.

The 27-year-old Oscar nominee, who hosted the recent Saturday Night Live episode for the 2nd time, performed a sleep paralysis demon impression of Sivan in the skit. He dressed like the Australian musician and used the same moves from his most recent Got Me Started music video.

Recently, a video went viral when Timothee Chalamet was seen being requested by some fans to sign Sivan's vinyl on the red carpet in Toronto, and he eventually did so. The video was initially uploaded by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @ViralContentz.

Once it was reshared by X user @PopCrave, it immediately went viral. Social media users then flooded the comment section to express their opinions regarding the entire thing.

Netizens react as fans have Timothee Chalamet sign their Troye Sivan vinyl

Timothee Chalamet portrayed Sivan on the recent episode of SNL (Image via Instagram troyesivan / tchalamet)

On November 11, Timothee Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he performed a skit and played the character of Troye Sivan. His parody of Sivan won over the internet's affection.

In the Sivan-themed Saturday Night Live skit, Sarah Sherman, a cast member, played a woman who goes to the doctor for sleeping problems. The doctor wakes the woman immediately and utilizes a computer to help her visualize her sleep paralysis monsters.

Timothee Chalamet as Sivan then emerges, his blond locks jostled by his fitting white tank top. Sherman continues to talk about the enigmatic figure that keeps appearing in her nightmares as Chalamet performs dancing moves derived from the Got Me Started song video.

As per US Magazine, following his viewing of the entire broadcast and the Dune actor's performance, Sivan posted a video on TikTok on Sunday, November 12, where he said,

“The only way that I can describe is it’s like a weird f**king dream. Timothee Chalamet was in my dream but he was me and he was wearing my clothes."

Timothee Chalamet visits the red carpet often as he promotes his latest movie, Wonka. On November 13, Wednesday, he made a surprise visit on the red carpet in Toronto. Some fans later asked him to sign Sivan’s vinyl about his SNL performance as Sivan.

Once the video of Timothee Chalamet was made viral on X by @PopCrave, netizens took to the comment section to react to the entire thing. They couldn't help but gush over his performance and his looks.

Netizens voice out their opinion as Chalamet signs Troye Sivan's vinyl (Image via X / @sheilabeef)

Troye Sivan Mellet is an Australian singer-songwriter and actor. Sivan signed with EMI Australia in 2013 after becoming well-known as a singer through YouTube and Australian talent competitions. His third extended play, TRXYE, was recently released, and it debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200.

His famous songs include Rush, One of Your Girls, Angel Baby, and Strawberries & Cigarettes, etc. In addition, he also worked with the well-known Korean boyband BTS in early 2020. The 10th track of the album, Louder Than Bombs, was co-written by him. Moreover, Sivan has acted in some films, like the two parts of Spud (2009, 2010) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), where he played a younger version of Wolverine.