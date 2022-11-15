Who is the 8 billionth person born? How long will it take for world population to reach 9 billion revealed

The world's human population officially hit a new milestone this week after the 8 billionth person was born on November 15, 2022. The United Nations set up a countdown leading up to this day after predicting a mid-November date based on their best demographic projections.

Baby born in Manila is the 8 billionth person (Image via Getty/Photohobo)

It is reported to have taken the world just twelve years to grow by a billion people, having hit the 7 billion mark in 2011, when Sadia Sultana Oishee was born outside Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Human population reaches milestone after birth of baby in Malina

A baby girl born in Tondo, Manila, is being considered the 8 billionth baby, helping the earth's inhabitants reach a new record number. Vinice Mabansag was born at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital at 1:29 a.m. local time under the supervision of the chief medical professional staff, Dr. Romeo Bituin.

The Philippines' Commission on Population and Development celebrated Mabansag's birth by posting images of the baby and her mother on their Facebook page with the caption "the world at 8 billion."

In another Facebook post, the Philippines' Commission said that Manila had chosen to mark and celebrate the child. They said:

"The world has reached another population milestone after a baby girl born in Tondo, Manila was chosen to symbolically mark the eight billionth person in the world."

The United Nations Population Fund took to their Twitter handle to announce the milestone. The tweet read:

"8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people."

UNFPA @UNFPA billion hopes

billion dreams

billion possibilities



Our planet is now home to billion people.



Get the facts from unf.pa/8b



#8BillionStrong billion hopesbillion dreamsbillion possibilitiesOur planet is now home tobillion people.Get the facts from @UNFPA 8⃣ billion hopes8⃣ billion dreams8⃣ billion possibilitiesOur planet is now home to 8⃣ billion people.Get the facts from @UNFPA: unf.pa/8b#8BillionStrong https://t.co/bHgJiB26TX

When are we projected to hit 9 billion?

There are three core organizations that make these projections. They are the UN, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, and the IIASA-Wittgenstein Center in Vienna.

They project that the world will need at least another 15 years to hit the 9 billion mark—that is, by 2037. This is a sign that the overall growth rate of the population has been steadily declining. By the 2080s, we are projected to hit the 10.4 milestone.

Projected levels of human Inhabitants (image via United Nations)

It took twelve years to go from 7 billion to 8 billion. The United Nations considers this feat to be a global success story that signals major improvements in public health, increased rates of life expectancy, and a lowered risk of death. It is also a sign of increased and persistent rates of fertility among certain countries.

Although it is pertinent to mention that the fertility rate among women in the Philippines has dropped from 2.9 in 2017 to 1.7 in 2022. This means that women are capable of giving birth to less than two babies in their lifetime. This change is said to have occurred after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poll : 0 votes