Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson? All you need to know about the rumored next James Bond

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson could take on the role of James Bond for the next movie of the iconic franchise after reports stating that he was "formally offered the job" went viral again.

The 33-year-old is renowned for starring in several productions, including Kick-Ass, Tenet, Bullet Train, Nocturnal Animals, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and more. He was born on June 13, 1990, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England.

The next Bond film will be the 26th, after No Time to Die, where Daniel Craig reprised his role as James Bond.

Details about Aaron Taylor-Johnson explored as he is allegedly ‘offered 007 role’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson began his acting career at six years of age in theater, playing the son of Macduff in a London production of Shakespeare's Macbeth and Arthur Miller's All My Sons. The actor was born to housewife Sarah and civil engineer Robert and has a sister named Gemma.

The actor went by the name Aaron Johnson but changed it to "Taylor-Johnson" after marrying filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson. They share two children, welcoming daughters Wylda and Romy in 2010 and 2012, respectively, according to their social media accounts.

Johnson first attended Holmer Green Senior School when he was a teenager and then shifted to Jackie Palmer Stage School. Aaron Taylor-Johnson learned different skills, including formal studies such as drama, singing, jazz, and tap, between 1996 and 2008.

He made his theatrical film debut in 2002 with the British family drama Tom & Thomas, where he played twins. The 33-year-old went on to perform in many projects, including The Magic Door, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and The Greatest. It was on the sets of Nowhere Boy, John Lennon's biographical drama where he met his wife, Sam. She was 42 at the time, and he was 18.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has accumulated a wealth of $20 million from his acting career. Rumors that the artist is about to take on the role of James Bond have resurfaced after The Sun reported on it. Eon Productions will allegedly start shooting this year, and an insider said,

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

The production is reportedly scheduled to take place at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. However, there are other prospects for the iconic role other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson including Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and James Norton.

Last week, the actor was asked if he would take on the role, during an interview with Numero magazine. He replied,

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."

If the alleged contract is signed, Aaron Taylor-Johnson would play the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig, who left the role in 2021 after starring in five films over 16 years.

The 007 character seemingly died at the end of No Time To Die, hence, it is unclear where the next movie will fit in the timeline.