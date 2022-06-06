Who was Alec John Such? Exploring legacy of bassist associated with Bon Jovi following his death at 70

Alec John Such, the founding bassist of Bon Jovi and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died at 70. In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, the band revealed the loss of their former bassist. However, the cause of his death is still not known.

Keyboardist David Bryan, who invited Such to join the then-newly assembled lineup of musicians behind singer Jon Bon Jovi, fresh off his local smash "Runaway," wrote of Such in a separate tweet:

“RIP my soul brother…. It was an honor and pleasure to share the stage and to share life with you…..”

From their self-titled album in 1983 through Keep the Faith in 1992, such as the bassist on popular songs like Livin' on a Prayer, Wanted Dead or Alive, You Give Love a Bad Name, and I'll Be There for You. Hugh McDonald was hired to replace Such when he quit the band in 1994.

What is known about the late bassist of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such?

Alec John Such, an American musician and former bassist for Bon Jovi, was born on November 14, 1952, in Yonkers, New York. In the 1970s and early 1980s, John Such was a veteran performer on the flourishing New Jersey rock circuit.

Before joining John Bongiovi in the band in the early 1980s, he played the Queen homage to Phantom's Opera and collaborated with future bandmate Richie Sambora in The Message.

At the time, John Such was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, and he booked an early Bon Jovi band there.

John Such brought in other Jersey circuit players, Tico Torres and Sambora. In contrast, Bon Jovi brought in his childhood friend David Bryan, who had previously been a member of the Atlantic City Expressway.

Slippery When Wet, the band's third album, was a huge hit, selling 12 million copies. Its follow-up, 1988's New Jersey, was equally successful, propelling the band to a summer gig at the Giants Stadium in their hometown.

In 1994, John Such left Bon Jovi due to exhaustion. When the trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, he reunited with his comrades.

Hugh McDonald, who had already played on several albums since Bon Jovi's debut, took over as a bassist. However, he is not an "official" member of the band because the other members decided not to replace Alec. Hence, he does not feature in the recorded artwork or marketing photographs.

Such has managed a couple of local New Jersey bands since leaving Bon Jovi, and he now operates a motorcycle shop in New York City.

Alec John Such's net worth is about 10 million dollars in the United States.

