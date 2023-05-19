Who was Andy Smart? Tributes pour in as English comedian dies aged 63

Well-known comedian Andy Smart passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 63. Smart's cause of death has not been revealed yet. His daughter, Grace, revealed the news of his death through his official Facebook page:
"Hi this is Grace, Andy's daughter, I'm very sorry to let you all know that dad passed away unexpectedly last night. He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him. G x."
The official Facebook page of Altitude Comedy Festival also expressed grief over Smart's demise by sharing a few pictures and wrote that he was one of the "funniest people" they ever had the pleasure of being around. The page mentioned that Smart never stopped laughing, sharing hilarious stories, causing mischief, and lighting up the room with his gigantic laugh. They added:
"Many of you will have gotten to know Andy well over his many years at Altitude so we're sorry to have to deliver this sad news if you hadn't yet heard. Let's raise a glass for him today. We were looking back over our pics and genuinely couldn't decide which to share, so here is a whole load of amazing memories of an amazing man. We hope you enjoy going through them as much as we have."
Comedy show Extreme Improv also paid tribute to Smart on Facebook by writing that he was an improviser and that they worked with him while he appeared as a guest on their first recording.
Andy Smart was known for his work with The Comedy Store Players
Andy Smart was born on June 16, 1959, and he started his journey as a comedian by appearing at different clubs and venues. He was praised for his humor by the audience and other celebrity comedians and this also contributed to expanding his fanbase over the years.
In 1995, Smart became a permanent member of The Comedy Store Players and he initially joined the group of improvisational comedians as a guest performer.
The group was formed in 1985, and the rest of the members were Dave Cohen, Kit Hollerbach, Paul Merton, Neil Mullarkey, Jim Sweeney, Richard Vranch, Josie Lawrence, Mike Myers, Lee Simpson, and Sandi Toksvig.
Josie, Neil, Lee, and Richard perform regularly and the performances also feature a guest appearance. The shows are held for two hours and a few games are also included in it. A few members from the group have been featured in the improvisational comedy show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which airs on Channel 4.
Before joining The Comedy Store Players, Andy Smart was also a member of groups like Vicious Boys. He met Angelo Abela while working with Vicious Boys and they were also the recipient of the Time Out Street Entertainer Award. Andy and Angelo appeared on a few shows like Wake Up London and The Tube.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Andy Smart gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a comedian. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Andy is survived by his wife Victoria Willing and their children Grace and Joe. Victoria is an actress and she has appeared in shows like Doctors and Casualty.