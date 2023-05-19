Who was Andy Smart? Tributes pour in as English comedian dies aged 63

Well-known comedian Andy Smart passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 63. Smart's cause of death has not been revealed yet. His daughter, Grace, revealed the news of his death through his official Facebook page:

"Hi this is Grace, Andy's daughter, I'm very sorry to let you all know that dad passed away unexpectedly last night. He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him. G x."

The official Facebook page of Altitude Comedy Festival also expressed grief over Smart's demise by sharing a few pictures and wrote that he was one of the "funniest people" they ever had the pleasure of being around. The page mentioned that Smart never stopped laughing, sharing hilarious stories, causing mischief, and lighting up the room with his gigantic laugh. They added:

"Many of you will have gotten to know Andy well over his many years at Altitude so we're sorry to have to deliver this sad news if you hadn't yet heard. Let's raise a glass for him today. We were looking back over our pics and genuinely couldn't decide which to share, so here is a whole load of amazing memories of an amazing man. We hope you enjoy going through them as much as we have."

Comedy show Extreme Improv also paid tribute to Smart on Facebook by writing that he was an improviser and that they worked with him while he appeared as a guest on their first recording.

Andy Smart was known for his work with The Comedy Store Players

Andy Smart with the rest of the members of The Comedy Store Players (Image via Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Andy Smart was born on June 16, 1959, and he started his journey as a comedian by appearing at different clubs and venues. He was praised for his humor by the audience and other celebrity comedians and this also contributed to expanding his fanbase over the years.

In 1995, Smart became a permanent member of The Comedy Store Players and he initially joined the group of improvisational comedians as a guest performer.

The group was formed in 1985, and the rest of the members were Dave Cohen, Kit Hollerbach, Paul Merton, Neil Mullarkey, Jim Sweeney, Richard Vranch, Josie Lawrence, Mike Myers, Lee Simpson, and Sandi Toksvig.

Josie, Neil, Lee, and Richard perform regularly and the performances also feature a guest appearance. The shows are held for two hours and a few games are also included in it. A few members from the group have been featured in the improvisational comedy show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which airs on Channel 4.

Before joining The Comedy Store Players, Andy Smart was also a member of groups like Vicious Boys. He met Angelo Abela while working with Vicious Boys and they were also the recipient of the Time Out Street Entertainer Award. Andy and Angelo appeared on a few shows like Wake Up London and The Tube.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Andy Smart gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a comedian. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

RIP Brother Andy Smart has passed awayFunny man,first class GentYou Sir were wonderful company,this is the least blurry pic I have of you,taken on the afternoon of the wooden dolphin in Kilkenny.RIP Brother https://t.co/afeio5RxOa

Steve Steen @sirsteen Cannot believe Andy Smart in his beloved Farnborough t shirt will not be around anymore. The most generous, kindhearted and best giggler and storyteller I’ve ever known. We spent so many days and nights laughing. I, like many of you, will miss him. Every day. RIP mate. Cannot believe Andy Smart in his beloved Farnborough t shirt will not be around anymore. The most generous, kindhearted and best giggler and storyteller I’ve ever known. We spent so many days and nights laughing. I, like many of you, will miss him. Every day. RIP mate. https://t.co/jbM7VYjY0I

Archie 🇶🇦 @_archiegrant6 So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Smart. He was a such a kind, funny and all round great man. RIP Andy my thoughts are with your family So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Smart. He was a such a kind, funny and all round great man. RIP Andy my thoughts are with your family 💛💙 https://t.co/BGaNo3RBt9

®️I©️🇰y ☮︎ @VividRicky As a kid growing up in the 80s, the Vicious Boys were a constant feature on the numerous Saturday morning TV shows, they were a canny pair! RIP Andy Smart! As a kid growing up in the 80s, the Vicious Boys were a constant feature on the numerous Saturday morning TV shows, they were a canny pair! RIP Andy Smart! https://t.co/C2636VOuAC

Rob Deering @DeeringRob Bad day for UK Comedy. Andy Smart RIP Bad day for UK Comedy. Andy Smart RIP

Theo Delaney @theodelaney I just heard the news about Andy Smart’s death. Incredibly sad. He really was a lovely bloke and a brilliant guest on my Life Goals podcast. RIP. I just heard the news about Andy Smart’s death. Incredibly sad. He really was a lovely bloke and a brilliant guest on my Life Goals podcast. RIP. https://t.co/3k4PvaKV8C

charmian hughes @charmianhughes RIP comedian, improviser, adventurer and all round beautiful soul Andy Smart. Deepest sympathy to his family and his wider comedy family. RIP comedian, improviser, adventurer and all round beautiful soul Andy Smart. Deepest sympathy to his family and his wider comedy family.

Mark Thomas @markthomasinfo Oh man. RIP Andy Smart you had the most fun and the best stories. Oh man. RIP Andy Smart you had the most fun and the best stories.

Andy is survived by his wife Victoria Willing and their children Grace and Joe. Victoria is an actress and she has appeared in shows like Doctors and Casualty.

