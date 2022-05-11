Who is Angela Flores? 38-year old mom admits to killing her three children with help of teen suspect

A Los Angeles mother, identified as Angela Flores, has confessed to killing her three children on Mother's day with the help of a teenager, as per the authorities.

The 38-year-old mother-of-seven was charged with three counts of murder for allegedly killing her two boys and a 12-year-old girl. She was booked into the LA County jail on the night of May 8. Her bond has been set at $6 million.

According to CBS News, the 16-year-old assisting Flores was also detained on one count of murder and was being held without bail at the Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

According to the outlet, police responded to an allegation of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 7:40 a.m. on May 8 at the residence on Victory Boulevard and discovered the three victims, Natalie, 12, Nathan, 8, and Kevin, who was thought to be around 10 years old.

Angela Flores admitted to killing her children with the help of the 16-year-old, according to the LAPD.

Their cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Flores' three other children were not injured since they live out of state with their father.

Angela Flores' neighbors noticed her weird behavior

Neighbors informed the publication that the 38-year-old woman was acting strangely on May 7, the night before she admitted to killing her children.

As per reports, Angela Flores was allegedly heard screaming, praying and lighting candles at other people's houses in the neighborhood.

Speaking to the outlet, neighbor Priscila Canales said:

“I heard someone screaming, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and all kinds of nonsense. I couldn’t make out what it was. I guess at that time she was in our neighbor’s yard … burning a candle and she had the Bible out.”

When paramedics arrived at about midnight and placed the woman, who had only been in the residence for two or three months, on a stretcher, Canales claimed she tried to wrestle herself free and asked about her Bible.

“She kept popping up, jumping up saying, ‘Where’s my Bible? Where’s my Bible?'”

Authorities have not revealed how the children were killed or given any insight into the crime's suspected motive. In an official statement, LA County District Attorney George Gascon said:

“The deaths of these three children are truly horrific and tragic. As a parent and a grandparent, I send my heartfelt condolences to the people who love them. We will continue to work with Los Angeles police detectives and my prosecutors will make a filing decision once they have reviewed all of the evidence.”

Angela Flores' ex-husband, Jacob Corona, claims she contacted him about a week before the children were killed and made strange statements. He said:

“She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn’t sound right. I don’t really know what happened.”

According to Corona, the couple married in 2001 and divorced in 2007. He said they hadn't communicated regularly since their divorce. They had a kid together, although they were not among the deceased and did not reside with Flores.

