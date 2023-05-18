Who is Angela Harrell? Heckler and Koch woke tweets controversy explained amid online backlash 

As Miller Lite continues to garner backlash for their “woke” feminist advertisement, Heckler and Koch are facing similar criticism for supporting the beer company. Several customers of the gunmaker have took to the internet to put the organization on blast for standing against advertisements that objectify women to sell their products. Meanwhile, their marketing manager Angela Harrell has also come under fire for supporting the Molson Coors brand.

Heckler and Koch came under fire after Twitter user Graham Allen took to the social networking site to criticise Miller Lite for not learning from Bud Light’s mistake. He tweeted:

“Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light’s COSTLY mistake? Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!! When will these beer companies learn????”

Graham Allen @GrahamAllen_1 Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light's COSTLY mistake?



Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!!



When will these beer companies learn???? Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light's COSTLY mistake?Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!!When will these beer companies learn???? https://t.co/Zhbja6v77x

In response, Heckler and Koch expressed their support towards Miller Lite by sharing that they refuse to use “bunnies” to sell beer or guns. It seems like the organization was referring to women. They went on to defend their statement in another tweet by stating that “objectifying women was never a good marketing strategy.” They also added:

“As an actual woman typing this, I’ll use more words for you to comprehend: using bunnies to sell products is trash marketing. Supporting women by not doing this is good.”

In another deleted tweet Heckler and Koch gave props to Miller Lite for using “actual women” in their campaigns.

The organization’s customer base was not pleased with their response and dug through the internet in hopes of finding who was the person behind the tweets. Several believed that marketing manager Angela Harrell tweeted the aforementioned statements. After finding her social media profiles, they accused her of being a hypocrite after finding an image of her posing in a bikini for what seems to be a modelling competition.

Who is Angela Harrell? Heckler and Koch marketing manager comes under fire

It is important to note that it was not confirmed that Harrell was the person behind the tweets. However, she continues to bear the brunt for the organization’s actions. According to her official LinkedIn account, she boasts over 15 years of experience in event management, marketing and creating brand awareness.

Angela Harrell graduated from Tyler Junior College with an associate’s degree in journalism. She went on to study at the University of Texas at Tyler where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She obtained her certificate in digital marketing and social media from the Southern Methodist University.

Prior to becoming a marketing manager at Heckler and Koch, she worked as a marketing assistant at TISCOR. She went on to become a graphic designer and account manager at East Texas Business Printing. After a long stint at the same, she joined the gun company in June 2004 where she initially worked under the public relations department. She has been the marketing manager at the organization since July 2022.

Her Instagram account was deactivated at the time of writing this article.

Harrell and the company have amassed immense backlash for supporting the “woke” beer commercial. A few tweets read:

Tactical Wisdom @DolioJ



It's WILD. If you're not watching it, check out @HecklerAndKoch , where a single employee is single-handedly destroying their brand with their best customer base.It's WILD. If you're not watching it, check out @HecklerAndKoch, where a single employee is single-handedly destroying their brand with their best customer base.It's WILD.

Markus @tcb_hailstone @HecklerAndKoch just messaged you - would love to help be a part of the brand! @HecklerAndKoch just messaged you - would love to help be a part of the brand! https://t.co/sYwH3fQAJY

Stephen G. @StephenGG121682



Miller Light: so do ours



Heckler and Koch: hold my beer @HecklerAndKoch Bud Light: our customers suckMiller Light: so do oursHeckler and Koch: hold my beer @HecklerAndKoch Bud Light: our customers suckMiller Light: so do oursHeckler and Koch: hold my beer

Auron MacIntyre @AuronMacintyre



Hope that works out well for you @HecklerAndKoch Congratulations on making your client the Bud Light of gunsHope that works out well for you @HecklerAndKoch Congratulations on making your client the Bud Light of gunsHope that works out well for you

Chris Nodima 🍄 @chrisnodima



You didn't have to tell us, we saw how long the tweet was @HecklerAndKoch "as an actual woman writing this"You didn't have to tell us, we saw how long the tweet was @HecklerAndKoch "as an actual woman writing this"You didn't have to tell us, we saw how long the tweet was

After coming immensely close to cancellation, the organization apologized for their actions by tweeting a picture that read that they do not “engage in identity politics.” They went on to add that- “a police was violated. Changes were made.”

Poll : 0 votes