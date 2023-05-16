Who is Ilana Glazer? Comedian comes under fire for Miller Lite feminist ad

American comedian Ilana Glazer was slammed online for a Miller Lite commercial with feminist take. Conservatives labeled the beer brewer as “woke” and criticized the ad’s claim that women were among the very first to brew beer.

In March, the company released the commercial starring the actress and comedian as part of a Women’s History Month campaign. Miller Lite, in a way, criticized the conventional marketing strategy of beer companies where they feature bikini-clad women to attract their customer base.

The video resurfaced on social media recently in the wake of the Bud Light controversy. Since then, conservatives have been targeting Ilana Glazer. They argued that only woke feminists and lesbians would think of these beer ads as an insult to women.

The beer company also received backlash for starring Ilana Glazer in their ad campaign. The Broad City actress, who identifies as a queer, was even called names by some people.

Miller Lite ad star Ilana Glazer wrote and acted in Broad City

The 36-year-old actress from New York used graduated with a degree in psychology in 2009. However, she has always loved performing in theatres and had a knack for writing as well as directing.

Along with her close friend Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer co-wrote and created Broad City, the original web series which earned her wide recognition. She and Abbi were also the main leads of the show. It debuted in 2014 on Comedy Central and was well-received by viewers.

Apart from Broad City, Ilana has appeared on several other television shows, including Lucas Bros Moving Co, Inside Amy Schumer, and Bojack Horseman. She starred in the 2017 raunchy comedy movie Rough Night alongside Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, and Jillian Bell.

For the 2014 web series Hack Into Broad City, Ilana Glazer received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2016 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. Her role in the original Broad City series earned her several Critics Choice Television Awards nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ilana is married to David Rooklin and has a daughter with her who was born in July 2021.

Miller Lite's new ad featuring Ilana Glazer garners backlash

What did the ad convey?

In the now-controversial ad, Ilana explains that for ages, women were the ones who used to brew beer. She then takes a sarcastic note and adds that centuries later companies paid homage to the founding mothers of beer by putting them in bikinis.

The comedian then goes on to point at ad covers of beer companies featuring women in revealing swimsuits, which Ilana calls “wild”. However, Miller Lite took a step to make it up to women by cleaning the entire beer industry’s mess, including their own.

The ad was Miller Lite’s apology for using women clad in bikinis to sell beer. As per their “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T” campaign, they would turn their old marketing materials into compost, which then will be fed to worms.

The worms will push out good fertilizers which will help farmers grow good-quality hops. The hops will be sent to women brewers to make their own good “sh*t” i.e., beer. The company also encouraged everyone to send their unused stuff stored in their garage, so that the beer company can turn those into good beer as well.

Netizens' reaction to the ad

While conservatives did not back away from attacking the actress and the beer company, some of Ilana's fans and other people from the LGBTQ+ community said that they would definitely buy Miller Lite's beer now that it featured Ilana Glazer.

A lot of conservatives are adamant about not buying Miller Lite's message of beer companies objectifying women's bodies to sell beer. They said that this brand also needs to be treated by Bud Light and went on with their "go woke go broke" rhetoric.

Ilana Glazer, on the other hand, has not yet addressed the backlash or commented on the online fiasco.

