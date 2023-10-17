Who is Ash Kash? Age and all about the influencer as viral pregnancy tweet sparks Twitter meme fest 

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, TikTok star and model Ash Kash took to social media to announce that someone other than Halle Bailey and Sexyy Red was pregnant. This left netizens under the impression that she was secretly carrying a child. It is important to note that the influencer has not confirmed that she is pregnant. Nonetheless, netizens flooded the internet with memes.

Ash Kash is an influential internet celebrity. She frequently posts on her Instagram account, where she also goes by the moniker ‘BabyGirlStassey23.’ At the time of writing this article, the page had amassed over three million followers. Netizens thoroughly enjoy following her travels, and her fashion sense has left many in a tizzy.

Recently, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to a tweet that read:

“So Halle Bailey pregnant, sexyy red pregnant, my cousin pregnant like come on y’all fight tf back!!!!!”

Ash Kash slyly quipped at the same by saying:

“Wait until y’all find out who else pregnant”

The influencer's tweet goes viral online (Image via X)

At the time of writing this article, her tweet had amassed over two million views. Many went on to congratulate her.

Ash Kash is a 26-year-old model and content creator

The TikTok star was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 9, 1997. Kash blew up on social media after creating an Instagram account in 2018. Since then, she has also created a TikTok account and is a creator on a subscription-only platform.

Kash frequently posts Instagram stories of her travels. Based on her highlights, she has been to Costa Rica, Japan, the Bahamas, Greece, and Jamaica, amongst other travel destinations.

Along with being a content creator, she is also an entrepreneur. Kash launched her own nail business, Heaven Sent Nails. According to Tuko, she is also the CEO of Fatal Attraction Collections, a company that sells unisex clothing.

Due to her immense fan following online, several brands, including the internet’s favorite Fashion Nova, have collaborated with her. Tuko also claimed that Kash boasts a net worth of $800,000.

The model is currently in a relationship with basketball player Sharife Cooper, who plays for the Atlanta Hawks. On September 21, Kash took to Instagram and posted a picturesque video of herself alongside Cooper. She wrote in the caption:

“Thank you baby for the The most beautiful Baecation ever!!! Love you always & forever 🫶🏽”

Netizens left in a frenzy following Ash Kash’s cheeky tweet

Internet users were floored after Kash hinted at the possibility of being pregnant. Many fell under the assumption that she was going to become a mother despite her not having confirmed the same. Several followers seemed displeased with the news and flooded X with hilarious memes. A few tweets read:

Ash Kash is the latest celebrity who has left netizens under the impression that she is pregnant. On October 16, many assumed that The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey was pregnant as she was spotted wearing an overlarge hoodie and loose sweatpants.

Sexyy Red also recently confirmed that she is carrying a child.