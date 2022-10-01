Who is Ashley Hinshaw? All about Topher Grace’s wife as couple set to welcome third child together

Actor Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are all set to welcome their third child together. Grace, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 30 said that they are "excited", while adding that his wife is "beautiful and amazing".

He jokingly continued,

“Everyone says on the first baby they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ On the second, they’re like, ‘Congratulations’ and on the third baby, there’s like a question mark at the end, like, ‘Congratulations…?’”

When Clarkson replied him by saying it is exciting that Grace’s family is getting bigger, Grace asked Clarkson to "check back with him in about a year".

Everything known about Topher Grace’s wife

Ashley Hinshaw is an actress, who is popular for her performances in the drama film About Cherry and Crackle crime-drama series, StartUp.

Starting her career as a model, Hinsaw participated in the Miss Indiana Junior Teen competition. She also appeared in an advertising campaign for Abercrombie & Fitch, and eventually became a beauty pageant judge on the MTV reality series Made, in 2008.

Hinsaw was then casted on The CW teen drama series Gossip Girl. She also auditioned for the spin-off Valley Girls and made guest appearances on shows like Fringe and The Glades. She then appeared in an independent drama film, About Cherry in 2011 and thriller film Rites of Passage in 2012.

She has also played an important role in six episodes of the first season of Crackle series StartUp in 2016. After that, she played a recurring role in the E! drama series The Arrangement from 2017 to 2018, and directed her first short film, Hunter Gatherer, in 2018.

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw’s relationship timeline

Ashley Hinshaw and Topher Grace married in 2016 (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw began dating in January 2014 and got engaged the following year. The pair then got married in May 2016 in Santa Barbara, California.

They then went on to welcome their first child, a daughter, in November 2017. Their second child was born in 2020. Topher disclosed this news in April 2021, while speaking about raising a child during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that the couple had a kid during quarantine and that he was busy with "video games and binge-watching TV".

Mentioning his return to television screens with the show Home Economics, Topher stated that he leaves his baby every day at home to come and work with two babies. He added,

“In the script, it read very funny, and I’ve seen it now – it is very funny onscreen. But when I’m doing the scenes and my two scene partners are 9 months old, it’s challenging. I remember once on 70’s Show I had to hold a baby and I’m treating it like it was, I don’t know, toxic waste or something.”

Topher Grace continued and said that he was scared that he might hurt the child and did not know how to handle it, concluding by saying that his wife says that "he is not as good as he could be", but according to him, he is better at soothing children.

