Who is Benjamin Walker? Meet the actor who plays High King Gil-galad in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Benjamin Walker will be seen as High King Gil-galad in the upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes are scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022.

The series is a spin-off of The Lord of the Rings trilogy of films and is one of the most highly anticipated series of 2022. Both are based on books by the same name, written by J.R.R Tolkien.

In the books, High King Gil-galad is the last Noldor king of Middle Earth. He is the son of Orodreth of House of Finarfin and High King of the Elves of the West. Respected by both Noldor and Sindar Elves, High King Gil-galad forms the Last Alliance of Elves and Men and wages war against Sauron.

Read on to find out more about Walker and his character in The Rings of Power.

Who is Benjamin Walker or High King Gil-galad from The Rings of Power?

Benjamin Walker is an American actor and stand-up comedian who will essay the role of High King Gil-galad in Amazon Studios' upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Walker is renowned for playing the role of Abraham Lincoln in the 2012 film Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter. Walker was also seen in Ron Howard's film In the Heart of the Sea, where he starred opposite Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Holland, as well as in the adaptation of Nicolas Sparks' book by the same name, The Choice.

Walker has also performed on Broadway and is popular for his portrayal of Andrew Jackson in the musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He was most recently nominated for a Tony Award for his standout portrayal of Chris Keller in Arthur Miller's Broadway play All My Sons.

Walker's character as High King Gil-galad will be the first prominent appearance of the character in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

More information about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The spin-off series is based on books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The first book in The Lord of the Rings series was published in 1954. It began as a sequel to Tolkien's 1937 book, The Hobbit. The LOTR book series was adapted into a trilogy by Peter Jackson. The third film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2003. Jackson also adapted The Hobbit into a film trilogy.

The upcoming series will be spread across multiple seasons and narrate the events a thousand years before Tolkien's The Hobbit. The eight-episode first season will premiere its finale on October 14.

Benjamin Walker, Morfydd Clark, and Robert Aramayo in the series (Image via Amazon Studios)

The upcoming series will feature an ensemble cast comprising Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards.

Other actors include Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 1, 2022.

