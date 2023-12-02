Who is Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend? Rapper takes to Instagram to reveal pregnancy news 

Danielle Marie Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, took to Instagram on Friday, December 1, 2023, and revealed that she is expecting a child by posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. While she left the post captionless, the message behind the picture was self-explanatory.

The picture posted by the rapper confirmed the pregnancy rumors floating on social media, as many claimed that on many occasions, the rapper was seen hiding her stomach area, probably to hide the bump.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, one similar incident took place earlier this week, when Bhad Bhabie was spotted in Beverly Hills, reportedly trying to hide her stomach from the masses.

Expand Tweet

The rapper and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, have been in a relationship for some time now. Furthermore, while Le Vaughn is already a father to one, this will be Bhad Bhabie’s first child.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have been in a relationship since 2021: Details explored as netizens shower congratulatory messages on rapper’s pregnancy post

As the Gucci Flip Flops rapper uploaded an image of hers with a baby bump revealing her pregnancy, fans and followers grew more curious about her boyfriend Le Vaughn.

The couple have been together since 2021, and Bhad Bhabie even has a tattoo on her neck for her boyfriend. While many details are not available about the rapper’s boyfriend on social media, he has close to 45,000 followers on Instagram.

Moreover, he keeps posting many pictures of his son, which shows that he is already a father to one.

Since this is going to be Bhad Bhabie’s first child, social media users were left ecstatic after the rapper made the big announcement. As X user, @PopBase posted about the same on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users shower congratulatory messages as the rapper revealed her pregnancy news. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the rapper has not shared more details about her pregnancy and has neither responded to the comments nor the congratulatory messages pouring in from the masses.