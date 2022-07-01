Who is Billy Chemirmir? Suspected serial killer indicted for murdering four elderly women

Billy Chemirmir, the suspected 49-year-old serial killer, accused of killing more than a dozen elderly women, has been indicted on four counts of capital murder.

The charges indicated against him are by a Texas grand jury for the murders of Marilyn Bixler, Diane Delahunty, Helen Lee, and Mamie Dell Miya in 2017.

This is his third trial since Colin County charged him in November 2021 for the murders of five elderly women and in April this year for the death of Lu Harris. The first trial ended in a mistrial with a 12-1 verdict. In addition to these three trials, Billy is accused of killing a dozen more women in Dallas County.

To target elderly ladies, Billy Chemirmir pretended to be a caregiver

Chemirmir is an ex-caregiver who immigrated from Kenya to the United States in 2003 for better opportunities. Chemirmir is the 28th child of his father, who was a wealthy farmer. Chemirmir worked as a car salesman before starting his career as a caregiver.

According to the authorities, Chemirmir targeted elderly women living alone in independent communities. He entered their houses by pretending to be a health worker and proceeded to kill them by smothering and stealing their valuables afterward.

Chemirmir still claims his innocence, calling himself unfortunate for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Family members of four victims react to the indictments

Considering the gravity of the trial, COVID protocols were eased, and victims' families were allowed in the courtroom. Family members of the four victims shared their feelings after his indictment:

"These indictments are another step in holding Billy Chemirmir accountable for the full extent of his horrible crimes. We'd like to thank police and prosecutors for listening to us, and for their continued efforts to see that justice is done for all the victims and their loved ones."

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said during the trial:

"Today I am proud to announce that the Grand Jury of Collin County has indicted Billy Chemir for four additional cases of capital murder,"

He continued:

"These indictments should serve as a reminder that every victim of a violent crime deserves to have their case investigated and prosecuted, and Collin County law enforcement and prosecutors will work every day to hold violent offenders accountable."

Cliff Harris, a relative of one of the victims, said:

"I was sitting right there behind Billy Chemirmir all that time and I just tell ya, you just knew, you could feel evil there and see the terrible things that he's done," Harris said.

Chemirmir has already been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Lu Harris. Whether he has entered any plea for the new charges is not yet known.

Texas treats capital murder charges strictly with life in prison without parole or a death sentence. While authorities are planning another trial for Billy Chemirmir, the details of which are yet to be shared, the defense counsel has rested their argument.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far