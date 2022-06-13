Who was Billy Kametz? Tributes pour in as beloved anime voice actor passes away at 35

Billy Kametz, a well-known video game and anime voice actor, passed away at the age of 35 after a long battle with colon cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by the organizers of his GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign first started in May 2021, shortly after Kametz announced he was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and would be taking a hiatus from his work to spend time with his family in Pennsylvania.

The GoFundMe campaign mentioned that the funds raised through the platform would cover travel, insurance, medical bills not provided by insurance, and other daily life necessities. At the time of writing, the fundraiser collected $183,598 of its $150,000 goal.

Organizers revealed that the campaign would be officially closed on June 14 to allow “final thoughts and donations.” It was also mentioned that donations that have not been used towards Kametz’s treatment would be contributed towards his funeral and the celebration of his life and funeral.

Kametz’s family also encouraged contributors to donate to the Colon Cancer Coalition in honor of the artist. Reports suggest that a viewing will be held by his family on June 15, and Kametz will be laid to rest on June 18.

A look back into the life of Billy Kametz

Billy Kametz was an American video game and anime voice actor, best remembered for appearing as Josuke Higashikata in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Takuto Maruki in Persona 5 Royal, and Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Kametz was born on March 22, 1987 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He previously worked as an entertainment staff on Disney’s cruise line before moving to Los Angeles in 2016 to play the titular role in Disney's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular.

The artist then established a career in the voice industry and bagged several prominent voice roles in anime shows like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Boruto, Pokemon Journeys, and Neon Genesis Evangelion, among others.

Kametz won the Best VA Performance (EN) award at the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020 for his role in The Rising of the Shield Hero. Fans of Nintendo also remember Kametz for his role in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Pokemon Masters.

Other video games he lent his voice to include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Triangle Strategy, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.

Tributes pour in as Billy Kametz dies

The Billy Kametz GoFundMe campaign (Image via GoFundMe)

Billy Kametz was one of the most beloved voice actors in the anime and video games industry. Unfortunately, he passed away on June 9, 2022, after suffering from stage IV colon cancer.

Following the news of his demise, several of Kametz’s fans and well-wishers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the artist:

#BLM | Oziach @RevivedOziach I don't think a VA passing has ever messed with me more than Billy Kametz.



I'm wishing the best for his family and friends, genuinely. He was an utter legend and one of the greatest VA's of all time. I don't think a VA passing has ever messed with me more than Billy Kametz.I'm wishing the best for his family and friends, genuinely. He was an utter legend and one of the greatest VA's of all time. https://t.co/VoHqasZo0z

Daniel Alba @EvernightStudio I still reflect on these words and they hit me even harder now that Billy Kametz is gone. We all need to hear something like this when we're bearing the weight of life's stresses. Thank you for letting us experience a part of your journey. Rest in peace. I still reflect on these words and they hit me even harder now that Billy Kametz is gone. We all need to hear something like this when we're bearing the weight of life's stresses. Thank you for letting us experience a part of your journey. Rest in peace. https://t.co/npuOMBP1jH

candy/mae mae 💙🚀✨ #BillyKametzLove @finaIspace remember guys, billy kametz was not only the role of macaque, or josuke, or whichever role he may have played. he was a person with family, friends, and most importantly a life cut much too short. remember him for who HE was, not just the roles he played. remember guys, billy kametz was not only the role of macaque, or josuke, or whichever role he may have played. he was a person with family, friends, and most importantly a life cut much too short. remember him for who HE was, not just the roles he played.

Broq Lesnar for the 3D0 @EXPayline Billy Kametz brought to life so many incredible roles to life but him bringing such heart and soul to Maruki is honestly part of why I'm still alive today



I'm never going to forget your performances Billy



Thank you Billy Kametz brought to life so many incredible roles to life but him bringing such heart and soul to Maruki is honestly part of why I'm still alive todayI'm never going to forget your performances BillyThank you https://t.co/W15y8fCLYk

LotusYurei @LotusYurei This line hits so hard. I don't think I can express how much of an amazing VA Billy Kametz was, he is my favorite VA and always will be. I hope he rests in peace.



Cherish the time you spend with the people you love. This line hits so hard. I don't think I can express how much of an amazing VA Billy Kametz was, he is my favorite VA and always will be. I hope he rests in peace.Cherish the time you spend with the people you love. https://t.co/WiJqNJRt5s

Renrenka 🦋 @renrenka_noi Goodbye Billy Kametz, thank you for bringing our beloved characters to life... Goodbye Billy Kametz, thank you for bringing our beloved characters to life... https://t.co/Ron44R2MZz

✨tishtish✨ @tishtishart

We are so lucky to have had you, if even for a short while.

May you keep smiling wherever you are, your characters will continue to do so for you. Rest easy 🫶 We love you @BillyKametz We are so lucky to have had you, if even for a short while.May you keep smiling wherever you are, your characters will continue to do so for you. Rest easy 🫶 We love you @BillyKametz We are so lucky to have had you, if even for a short while.May you keep smiling wherever you are, your characters will continue to do so for you. Rest easy 🫶 https://t.co/K8vjUx9RWQ

Дастанович @ Star Wars @Dastanovich_ Rest in peace, Billy Kametz. What a fantastic VA that was taken from us way too soon Rest in peace, Billy Kametz. What a fantastic VA that was taken from us way too soon https://t.co/nafBlzANz8

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Billy Kametz will be dearly missed by his family, friends, admirers, and loved ones. He will also always be remembered for his work and contributions to the entertainment industry.

