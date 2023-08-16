Who is Bishop Noel Jones' wife? Video of a woman confessing to punching Loretta Jones goes viral

Loretta Jones, the wife of noted Pentecostal Bishop Noel Jones, was attacked by a woman during church service on Monday, August 14, at the City of Refuge Church’s Sanctuary in Gardena, Los Angeles.

The security escorted the women out while Loretta was taken to a local hospital for a checkup. Her present condition is unknown. However, the woman who attacked her shared a video on Facebook addressing the incident and identified herself as Regina Adams.

Noel and Loretta met in 1998 and retained a longtime friendship of nearly 20 years before tying the knot in 2022. Prior to that, the celebrity pastor was married to Ruth Jones, with whom he shares three children. The two divorced in 1992.

Loretta is a chef, entrepreneur, designer, and reality TV star. She is the owner and CEO of JJ Bistro, a restaurant located at Hillcrest Boulevard and Locust Street’s junction. In addition, Loretta oversees LJ Kouture and L Kouture Boutique, the fashion lines on which she and her friend Omarosa collaborated.

Loretta Jones appeared on a reality television series in 2013 titled Preachers of L.A. alongside Noel Jones. She was one of the recurring characters in the program’s 2013-2014 season.

Woman says Bishop Noel Jones' wife gave her daughter cancer

According to witnesses present in the morning service at City of Refuge Church on Sunday, the woman suddenly walked to Loretta and landed a punch on her face, which left Noel Jones’ wife unconscious. While the security detained the woman and was taking her out of the venue, she yelled:

“Yeah, I did it because she gave my daughter cancer.”

A local outlet, LA Focus, covered the news and spoke to some witnesses. One said that the attacker was a "big lady" and that it was crazy.

"There was a whole crowd of people near the altar and I believe Bishop had gone to change his clothes and I couldn't make out what the woman was hollering and yelling as she hit the first lady. Some of the members appeared to be shocked and then you saw this surge of people and people shouting 'no, no, no' as security then grabbed the woman and took her into custody," they continued.

Regina Adams says Bishop Noel Jones' wife had been stalking her

In her video, Regina started by saying that people might get mad at her for what she was going to talk about, but she continued anyway. Regina clarified before delving further into the topic, admitting that she is the one who punched Loretta Joens. She said that Loretta started paying her own son in 2013 to stalk Regina and her daughter.

Regina shared that she had filed police reports and even sent emails to the church about it, and recently she found out that Loretta was the one who had been orchestrating as well as paying for attacks on her and her daughter.

The woman accused 54-year-old Loretta Jones of paying people to smoke drugs near her and her daughter. Regina said that all this passive smoking affected her daughter's health and that she had her menstruation multiple times in just one month. So, the woman had to book an appointment with an OB-GYN for her daughter to check if she had cancer in her uterus.

Regina then said that this was the reason she punched Bishop Noel Jones' wife. Some netizens wondered that Regina Adams might be suffering from some mental health problems due to the incoherence in her statements and the reasoning behind attacking Loretta Jones, and they prayed for her recovery.

Loretta Jones and Bishop Noel Jones have not yet made any comments about the incident.