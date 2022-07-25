Who was Bob Rafelson? Tributes pour in as influential director of Five East Pieces dies aged 89

Renowned film director, writer and producer Bob Rafelson recently passed away at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by his wife Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson, revealing that he died on July 23 with his family beside him.

Rafelson succumbed to his battle against lung cancer. With that being said, details on his funeral are yet to be disclosed.

edgarwright @edgarwright Though the late Bob Rafelson had huge hits with later Jack Nicholson films, Easy Rider & Five Easy Pieces to name two, I’ll always love him first for co-creating The Monkees & directing their insane, wonderful film ‘Head’. I and many others have lovingly ripped it off. RIP Bob x Though the late Bob Rafelson had huge hits with later Jack Nicholson films, Easy Rider & Five Easy Pieces to name two, I’ll always love him first for co-creating The Monkees & directing their insane, wonderful film ‘Head’. I and many others have lovingly ripped it off. RIP Bob x https://t.co/qhQ9QESYqQ

Bob Rafelson’s journey in the entertainment industry

Nick Newman @Nick_Newman RIP Bob Rafelson, director of all-timer Jack performances and maybe the coolest live performance ever in a movie. RIP Bob Rafelson, director of all-timer Jack performances and maybe the coolest live performance ever in a movie. https://t.co/GbMNpyGU3l

Bob Rafelson initially worked as a story editor on the TV series Play of the Week. He then wrote an episode of the TV show The Witness in 1960 followed by The Greatest Show on Earth in 1963.

Rafelson and his family shifted to Hollywood in 1962 where he started working as an associate producer on various television shows and films. After meeting producer Bert Schneider in 1965, the two created Raybert Productions, with their first project being a TV show based on a rock ‘n’ roll group.

The show was inspired by Rafelson's misadventures as a member of a band in Mexico. Titled The Monkees, the series ran on NBC for two seasons. The duo also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series as producers in 1967.

Rafelson and Schneider then formed the record company Colgems and made a feature film, Head. The script was co-written by Jack Nicholson, with their later collaboration spawning a few more films like Five Easy Pieces, The King of Marvin Gardens, and more.

Raybert Productions’ next film was Easy Rider, released in 1969. Its success gave the company an opportunity to continue with more projects. Schneider’s childhood friend Stephen Blauner joined the ensemble, followed by the company being renamed BBS Productions. Their successful filmography includes Five Easy Pieces, The Last Picture Show, Hearts and Minds, with the foremost being nominated for four Academy Awards.

Rafelson then directed The King of Marvin Gardens, released in 1972. It was the last film made by BBS Productions, but couldn't mirror the success incurred by Five Easy Pieces. Rafelson’s next project was the 1976 comedy-drama film, Stay Hungry, based on a novel by Charles Gaines. He started production on another film, Brubaker, in 1978 but was fired after ten days of shooting.

Rafelson continued his collaboration with Jack Nicholson in 1981 and they worked together in films including The Postman Always Rings Twice, Black Widow, Mountains of the Moon, Blood and Wine, and more. He also wrote essays for the Los Angeles Times Magazine and John Brockman’s collection The Greatest Inventions of the Past 2,000 Years.

Bob Rafelson garnered recognition in all these years for his flawless work as a film director. Twitter was flooded with tributes following his demise:

Molly Lambert 🦔 @mollylambert RIP Bob Rafelson the producer who gave us Head RIP Bob Rafelson the producer who gave us Head

Sean Fennessey @SeanFennessey RIP Bob Rafelson, a fascinating, pugnacious filmmaker who can reasonably be credited with launching The Monkees, Jack Nicholson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger to stardom. From 1976's terrific STAY HUNGRY: RIP Bob Rafelson, a fascinating, pugnacious filmmaker who can reasonably be credited with launching The Monkees, Jack Nicholson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger to stardom. From 1976's terrific STAY HUNGRY: https://t.co/iDGKha7Qpw

Michael Ewins @E_Film_Blog RIP Bob Rafelson, who gave us one of the best endings in cinema. RIP Bob Rafelson, who gave us one of the best endings in cinema. https://t.co/Jq0j2omHc5

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Bob Rafelson. With 'Easy Rider,' 'Five Easy Pieces' and The Monkees, he had his finger on the pulse of the '60s: “If my films have anything in common, they tend to focus on characters struggling to overcome the burden of tradition in their lives.” bit.ly/3b6liKP #RIP Bob Rafelson. With 'Easy Rider,' 'Five Easy Pieces' and The Monkees, he had his finger on the pulse of the '60s: “If my films have anything in common, they tend to focus on characters struggling to overcome the burden of tradition in their lives.” bit.ly/3b6liKP

b-boy bouiebaisse @jbouie man didn’t realize bob rafelson passed away yesterday. RIP to a guy who helped transform the movies man didn’t realize bob rafelson passed away yesterday. RIP to a guy who helped transform the movies

Jesse Hawken @jessehawken RIP Bob Rafelson: my favourite film of his was THE KING OF MARVIN GARDENS RIP Bob Rafelson: my favourite film of his was THE KING OF MARVIN GARDENS https://t.co/XyiYJzqlAW

Noel Murray @NoelMu twitter.com/THR/status/155… The Hollywood Reporter @THR Bob Rafelson, Director of ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and Co-Creator of ‘The Monkees,’ Dies at 89 hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… Bob Rafelson, Director of ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and Co-Creator of ‘The Monkees,’ Dies at 89 hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… RIP Bob Rafelson. I interviewed him 12 years ago about the Criterion BBS box set. He didn't like doing interviews but he was proud of this set and agreed to talk to the AVC to promote it. It was a fun conversation, though it may not always sound like it. avclub.com/bob-rafelson-1… RIP Bob Rafelson. I interviewed him 12 years ago about the Criterion BBS box set. He didn't like doing interviews but he was proud of this set and agreed to talk to the AVC to promote it. It was a fun conversation, though it may not always sound like it. avclub.com/bob-rafelson-1… twitter.com/THR/status/155… https://t.co/n8FjBW5Alr

Matt Zoller Seitz @mattzollerseitz RIP Bob Rafelson, director of some of the great edgy dramas of the 70s, 80s, and beyond. I interviewed him about his lost classic “Mountains of the Moon": rogerebert.com/streaming/moun… RIP Bob Rafelson, director of some of the great edgy dramas of the 70s, 80s, and beyond. I interviewed him about his lost classic “Mountains of the Moon": rogerebert.com/streaming/moun…

Michael McKean @MJMcKean Frank Conniff @FrankConniff Gave us The Monkees and Five Easy Pieces, and helped make the New Hollywood maverick filmmaking movement of the 1970s happen. A talented guy and an important figure in movie history. Rest In Peace, Bob Rafelson. Gave us The Monkees and Five Easy Pieces, and helped make the New Hollywood maverick filmmaking movement of the 1970s happen. A talented guy and an important figure in movie history. Rest In Peace, Bob Rafelson. Sorry to hear this. RIP Bob Rafelson twitter.com/frankconniff/s… Sorry to hear this. RIP Bob Rafelson twitter.com/frankconniff/s…

Rafelson is survived by his wife Gabrielle Taurek and his three sons – E.O., Harper and Peter Rafelson.

