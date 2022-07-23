Who was Bobbie Faye Ferguson? The Dukes of Hazzard star dies aged 78

Bobbie Faye Ferguson, popular in recent times as the mother of The Conners actor Jay R. Ferguson, recently passed away at the age of 78.

The news was announced on Friday, July 22, 2022, by her son’s representative at Industry Entertainment. A news outlet further reported that Bobbie died of natural causes last month and was a resident of Sherman Oaks.

Her memorial will be held on August 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. Her fans and the family's well-wishers can offer donations on the official website of the Los Angeles Mission.

Everything known about Bobbie Faye Ferguson

Born on October 10, 1943, Bobbie Faye Ferguson grew up in Eudora, Arkansas, and finished her graduation from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She was a speech and debate teacher at Skyline High School in Dallas. She was also a founding member of KD Studio, where she also worked as an acting teacher.

Bobbie later shifted to Los Angeles and pursued a career as a model and actress. She appeared on shows like The Dukes of Hazzard, The Fall Guy, Remington Steele, and more. She played a significant role in Evening Shade, where her son played Taylor Newton, the son of Bobbie and Marilu Henner’s characters.

Bobbie Faye Ferguson was a popular actress who appeared in various films and TV series (Image via GilpinPeri/Twitter)

Bobbie went on to become a teacher at the Actor’s Lab in Los Angeles. She was then appointed by President Clinton to launch NASA’s multimedia program in Washington during the 90s. She was the organization’s spokesperson for seven years and a consultant for space-themed films like Space Cowboys and Wild Blue Yonder.

Furthermore, she was a part of the classic superhero film Superman, and appeared in an episode of the Nightmare on Elm Street spin-off, Freddy’s Nightmares, in 1989.

Despite being a well-known personality, Bobbie did not have a Wikipedia page, so further information about her career and personal life is not available.

Bobbie is survived by son Jay R. Ferguson, her daughter-in-law, three grandsons, two brothers, a sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Bobbie Faye Ferguson’s son is also an actor

Also known as Jay Rowland Ferguson Jr., her son is popular for his performances in television series like Evening Shade, Mad Men, and The Conners. He rose to fame for portraying Ponyboy Curtis in the television adaptation of the novel The Outsiders.

He has also appeared in shows like Judging Amy, Surface, Sleeper Cell, Stan Rizzo, Mad Men, and The Real O’Neals.

The 47-year-old has starred in films like Higher Learning, The Killer Inside Me, and The Lucky One. He played the role of Chip Curry in the CBS sitcom Living Biblically.

He has been playing the role of Darlene’s boss, Ben, in the ABC sitcom The Conners since 2018.

