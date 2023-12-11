Who is Brandon Creed? More about the Good World Management owner as Ariana Grande signs with him

Ariana Grande reportedly signed with Brandon Creed after she parted ways with her long-term manager, Scooter Braun. The 30-year-old pop singer will now be represented by Creed’s Good World Management. Variety claimed that the news about the new alliance came four months after Grande bid adieu to her longtime manager, Scooter Braun, as the two had been associated since 2017.

Good World Management was founded by Brandon Creed, who started his career as a music manager a few years ago. The management company already manages many other artists, like Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Troye Sivan, and even Demi Lovato. Furthermore, Creed has many other talented names on his team, like Dani Russin, Anika Capozza, Tyler Reymore, and Emma Anderson.

Variety also claimed that Ariana Grande carefully signed her new management company after she received multiple inquiries from many managers after her split with Scooter went public. Furthermore, the publication also claimed that Grande is now working on making new music, which will all be managed by Creed, and his firm.

The publication also stated that the source has claimed:

“She wants the focus to be her art and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else. He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career.”

Brandon Creed has a networth of $30 million: More details revealed about Ariana's new manager

Furthermore, talking about Ariana’s new manager, Brandon Creed, Facts Net claims that Creed has worked with many Grammy-winning artists, and that becomes one of the reasons why Grande has chosen him to manage her. Creed is also known for his strategic planning, which has helped plenty of his clients.

He started his career in music working for Arista Record, but over time, he has built a strong network across the industry. Brandon has also worked with Bruno Mars, Flo Rida, and many more artists in the past. Before starting his own firm, he began working at A&R Consultant, where he worked with many famous artists like Jennifer Lopez, Jasmine V, and even Sean Kingston.

His work for many years has fetched him a great fortune. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Brandon Creed has a net worth of more than $30 million.

The news about Ariana Grande parting ways with her long-time manager, Scooter Braun, became public in August 2023. However, it was not just Grande who bid adieu to Scooter Braun. Many other stars, like Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato, also parted ways with Braun and went to different management companies. In fact, Lovato has also signed up with Brandon Creed.

Scooter was once managing many big names in the business like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, etc., apart from Ariana and Demi. However, at the moment, neither Ariana Grande nor Brandon Creed nor his company have confirmed the news about the singer joining Good World Management’s artists’ squad.