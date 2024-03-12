Who was Brandon Gibson? Tributes pour in as beloved equestrian passes away

On Monday, March 11, 2024, Select Sport Horses announced the news of Brandon Gibson’s untimely passing via a Facebook post. He was a late equestrian associated with the horseback riding school in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“The Select Sports Horses family is heartbroken to announce the recent passing of Brandon Gibson. The family asks for your patience at this time as they grieve this terrible loss," the Facebook post read.

The post also added the contact details of Leslie Whitson and Sarah Easter for people who wanted to share any messages for the grieving family of Gibson.

Brandon Gibson was an expert in both hunter and jumper rings

According to the Select Sport Horses official website, Brandon Gibson was the lead trainer and coach at the horseback riding school based in Knoxville, Tennessee. He also worked in the school’s sales department.

Gibson was a USHJA (United States Hunter Jumper Association)-certified trainer hailing from Bristol, Virginia, and contested against famous equestrian Beth Repass during his training days.

Throughout his career, he rode with prominent trainers, including Aaron Vale, Liza Boyd, Jack Towell, Louise Serio, and Bill Schaub, among others. Brandon was an expert in hunter and jumper rings and won major competitions in both.

Lauded for winning a junior medal and being placed at High-Performance Hunters’ National and International Derbies, Brandon also earned various awards, such as IHF, Grand Prix Jumpers, and more.

As the coach and trainer at Select Sport Horses, he trained many youngsters to “stand on the line” and keep “horses under saddle.” His students are now contesting at all kinds of levels, from short stirrups to 1.30-meter jumpers.

Brandon was married to Jocelyn Gibson, who is part of Select Sport Horses’ investment, coaching, and consulting teams. The couple co-founded the school, as per The Plaid Horse.

Internet shares tributes for Brandon Gibson in the aftermath of his demise

Beloved equestrian Brandon Gibson passed away recently. So far, the cause of his demise remains undisclosed. However, in the wake of his death, tributes have poured in on social media from his peers, students, and other members of the horseback riding community, who all regarded him for his “great attitude and knowledge” about the sport.

Randee Beckman, the owner of Otteridge Farm in Bedford, Virginia, mourned the untimely passing of Gibson via Facebook. Here’s what she wrote alongside a picture of the late Brandon and his wife from a party.

“I'm horribly sorry and sad to learn of the death of Brandon Gibson. I met Brandon when I was with Bill Rube at the Warrenton Horse Show years ago. Brandon was funny, kind, caring, and just a wonderful human all around. We all liked him so much and he will be terribly missed.”

Likewise, Jennifer Blades of Michigan also grieved the death of her old acquaintance.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Brandon Gibson. Such a kind person with a great sense of humor. 2 weeks ago, I was stabled near him at WEC & we had a nice chat about his beautiful pinto. You were a great horseman. Rip," Blades wrote.

Here are some other tributes from Select Sport Horses’ Facebook post.

As per Gibson’s Facebook page, he had nearly 5,000 followers and his last post was on March 8, 2024.